mcavoy: What’s the first thing an actor learns? ‘The show must…

What’s the first thing an actor learns? ‘The show must go on!’ Come rain, come shine, come snow, come sleet, the show must go on!

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN dir. Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

the Broadway Melody sequence makes up for everything, and then some, the more i watch it, and i've watched it kind of a lot, the more i love jean hagen, she does so SO much for the movie, and furthermore, it is super sad to me, that the censors required a cut, during the broadway melody ballet sequence, i always notice it, that little jump, i wonder how different a world we'd be living in today, if 1952 audiences, had had their minds blown, by whatever the steamy move was, that they weren't allowed to see