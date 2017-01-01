from-west-to-east: The person of a million faces (x)

from-west-to-east:

The person of a million faces (x)

School of Seven Bells – Music Takes MeI hear you in the…

School of Seven Bells – Music Takes Me

I hear you in the trees
Swaying as you sing to me (to me)
Feeling as your heart
Pulses through my weary body
Taking off the tears
And the heartache that I carry
Time to throw it down (down)
Time to light it up (up)
Raise it to the sky and watch it
Burn, burn, burn, burn

These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me

I feel you as I breathe
Sing the songs you sang to me
I hear you when I sleep
Singing with me as I dream
And I just want to say
Thank you, thank you for all you gave
Thrown by the sound (sound)
Time to light it up (up)
Raise it to the sky and watch it
Burn, burn, burn, burn

This isn’t about being right
I’m just trying to follow
This life where it goes
It’s a gamble
I keep you wasting my time
With the daggers when guarding the
Love in my heart is the battle
Out at the house to the city
The fire that led me, accused me
The fire that feeds me
I’ll be remembering always the fire
That wasn’t my sea is the one who
Redeemed me

These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me

These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me

lazyjacks: Yachting at Marblehead [8 Metre yachts]Leslie Jones,…

lazyjacks:

Yachting at Marblehead [8 Metre yachts]
Leslie Jones, 1932
Boston Public Library, Print Department
Leslie Jones Collection
Accession #  08_06_012870
(CC BY-NC-ND)

roxymoron101: theartisticdianadiane: A lady ghost surprises an…

roxymoron101:

theartisticdianadiane:

A lady ghost surprises an inventor’s ghost, who has gone from explaining the origins of the traditions of mistletoe to actually experiencing the tradition first hand. Happy New Year!

The drawing didn’t turn out as well as I would have liked, but I didn’t want to do any more on the off chance I would ruin the whole thing irrevocably. 

Seriously really pretty

moonsurf: Autumn in Chorley, Lancashire UK on…

moonsurf:

Autumn in Chorley, Lancashire UK on http://ift.tt/1wp37nP

Photo

sunwendyrain: Blue-winged  Mountain-Tanager    with a chunk of…

sunwendyrain:

Blue-winged  Mountain-Tanager

   with a chunk of banana

Quito, Ecuador

Falling – A Poe Party Fanfiction

ourleaderjemilla:

H.G would never have fallen in love if he’d never fallen out of that tree.

Keep reading

the-eldest-woman-on: the-eldest-woman-on: Woody Guthrie’s list…

the-eldest-woman-on:

the-eldest-woman-on:

Woody Guthrie’s list of resolutions from 1942.

To write me here new set of new years resolutions I’ll write down a set of them my own self:

NEW YEARS RULIN’S

  1. WORK MORE AND BETTER
  2. WORK BY A SCHEDULE
  3. WASH TEETH IF ANY
  4. SHAVE
  5. TAKE BATH
  6. EAT GOOD – FRUIT – VEGETABLES – MILK
  7. DRINK VERY SCANT IF ANY
  8. WRITE A SONG A DAY
  9. WEAR CLEAN CLOTHES – LOOK GOOD
  10. SHINE SHOES
  11. SHANGE SOCKS
  12. CHANGE BAD CLOTHES OFTEN
  13. READ LOTS OF GOOD BOOKS
  14. LISTEN TO THE RADIO A LOT
  15. LEARN PEOPLE BETTER
  16. KEEP RANCHO CLEAN
  17. DONT GET LONESOME
  18. STAY GLAD
  19. KEEP HOPING MACHINE RUNNING
  20. DREAM GOOD
  21. BANK ALL EXTRA MONEY
  22. SAVE DOUGH
  23. HAVE COMPANY BUT DONT WASTE TIME
  24. SEND MARY AND KIDS MONEY
  25. PLAY AND SING GOOD
  26. DANCE BETTER
  27. HELP WIN WAR – BEAT FASCISM 
  28. LOVE MAMA
  29. LOVE PAPA
  30. LOVE PETE
  31. LOVE EVERYBODY
  32. MAKE UP YOUR MIND
  33. WAKE UP AND FIGHT

marjorierose: @lies replied to your post “A list of some good memories from this year” Was…

marjorierose:

@lies replied to your post “A list of some good memories from this year”

Was this all from memory? Or do you keep a journal of some sort?

Well, fortunately it’s been a while since iCal decided to erase its entire history, so that helped. Otherwise, it’s both–I described those things from memory, but I remember a lot of them more clearly because I journaled about them at the time.

I was struck by the detail, because I don’t think I could construct a similar list from memory. I probably could from reading back through my blog, though. Especially the tags.

camillavirgil replied to your photo “books0977: Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry)…

camillavirgil
replied to your photo “books0977:

Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in An…”

This is the production I saw on my New York trip and omg – it was EVERYTHING. SO BEUATIFUL!!! The choreography!!!!!! Christopher Wheeldon is a genius.

just the little bit I saw on Colbert (I think is where it was?) was amazing.

goghflora: ‘Monet Painting by the Edge of a Wood’ by John…

goghflora:

‘Monet Painting by the Edge of a Wood’ by John Singer Sargeant

petermorwood: hauntedfalcon: constable-connor: adhdkirabraginsky: marauders4evr: factsinallcaps:…

petermorwood:

hauntedfalcon:

constable-connor:

adhdkirabraginsky:

marauders4evr:

factsinallcaps:

fenrisesque:

factsinallcaps:

sightless-raiton:

factsinallcaps:

THE LIST OF THINGS NINTENDO PREDATES INCLUDES, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO:

THE SHERLOCK HOLMES FRANCHISE

UNITED STATES PRESIDENT DWIGHT D. EISHENHOWER’S BIRTH

THE NOVEL “DRACULA”

THE NOVELS “THE TIME MACHINE” AND “WAR OF THE WORLDS” BY H.G. WELLS

THE FIRST MODERN OLYMPIC GAMES

THE DISCOVERY OF HELIUM ON EARTH

… Okay. I believe you. But like… how?

NINTENDO WAS FOUNDED IN 1889 AS A CARD GAME MANUFACTURER AND ALL THOSE OTHER THINGS HAPPENED IN 1890 OR LATER

WHAT THE FUCK I THOUGHT DRACULA WAS EARLIER WHAT THE FUCK

YOU COULD WRITE A DRACULA FANFIC WHERE DRACULA TRAVELS TO JAPAN AND BUYS A PACK OF NINTENDO BRAND PLAYING CARDS AND IT WOULD BE HISTORICALLY ACCURATE. SAME DEAL FOR SHERLOCK HOLMES.

No no no no no!

Don’t write fanfic!

Those things are in the public domain!

You can legally write, publish, and sell a Dracula book where Dracula travels to Japan and buys a pack of Nintendo brand playing cards!

Same deal for Sherlock Holmes!

what if you write a book where dracula and sherlock holmes travel to japan at the same time and reach for the last pack of nintendo brand playing cards that they both wanted

Dracula travels to Japan for some Nintendo cards and a murder takes place. Is it Dracula? Who knows, but Sherlock Holmes has been asked to solve the murder and must visit Nintendo and purchase a pack for analysis.

Dracula and Sherlock Holmes travel to Japan at the same time and reach for the last pack of Nintendo brand playing cards. 

Their hands touch.

Real history is far more interesting than history on any school syllabus I’ve ever seen.

dawn-hammer: idiotsonfb: A modern day duel. Fucking amazing

dawn-hammer:

idiotsonfb:

A modern day duel.

Fucking amazing

the-eldest-woman-on: What’s the difference between my kid and a…

the-eldest-woman-on:

What’s the difference between my kid and a small box and a cat and a small box. Legit asking.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hzUiF2.

What's the difference between my kid and a small box and a cat and a small box. Legit asking.

wow, yes!, but also, you have no idea, he totally fits in there, I don't know if you've noticed, but your kid is extraordinary, note that I think it's hilarious, when people have said that to me about my kids, because it's always like, no shit sherlock, yes he is, isn't he? 🙂

rivermusic: The sagebrush was shining and dancing in the…

rivermusic:

The sagebrush was shining and dancing in the evening wind.

by rivermusic, Sept. 2016

books0977: Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in…

books0977:

Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in An American in Paris, New York, April 2015. Photograph by Angela Sterling.

Cope is the trifecta when it comes to dancing, singing and acting with her mile-wide smile and bright big eyes that illuminated every corner of the theater. She is as exquisite as the rest of the ballet, which incorporates touches of lyrical in effortless, weightless movements.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iMufZc.

we did the thing where we bought season tix, to the pantages, so we could see hamilton, and it means that throughout 2017, we're going to be seeing musicals, this one is in february, and tbh I'm almost looking forward to it more than hamilton.

anonsally: Yesterday, when I was walking to the dance studio, I saw bluebirds in the vacant lot….

anonsally:

Yesterday, when I was walking to the dance studio, I saw bluebirds in the vacant lot. Not jays. Little birds that were cute and blue–4 or 5 of them. 

I don’t think they could’ve been anything other than Western bluebirds, but that’s something I have literally never seen in the Bay Area! 

They are So Adorable. They are the bird equivalent of red pandas in terms of adorability.

