from-west-to-east: The person of a million faces (x)Posted by jbc on January 1st, 2017 at 12:04 am
The person of a million faces (x)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iCTMEL.
The person of a million faces (x)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iCTMEL.
School of Seven Bells – Music Takes Me
I hear you in the trees
Swaying as you sing to me (to me)
Feeling as your heart
Pulses through my weary body
Taking off the tears
And the heartache that I carry
Time to throw it down (down)
Time to light it up (up)
Raise it to the sky and watch it
Burn, burn, burn, burn
These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me
I feel you as I breathe
Sing the songs you sang to me
I hear you when I sleep
Singing with me as I dream
And I just want to say
Thank you, thank you for all you gave
Thrown by the sound (sound)
Time to light it up (up)
Raise it to the sky and watch it
Burn, burn, burn, burn
This isn’t about being right
I’m just trying to follow
This life where it goes
It’s a gamble
I keep you wasting my time
With the daggers when guarding the
Love in my heart is the battle
Out at the house to the city
The fire that led me, accused me
The fire that feeds me
I’ll be remembering always the fire
That wasn’t my sea is the one who
Redeemed me
These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me
These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iCT0aX.
Yachting at Marblehead [8 Metre yachts]
Leslie Jones, 1932
Boston Public Library, Print Department
Leslie Jones Collection
Accession # 08_06_012870
(CC BY-NC-ND)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hXyOQm.
A lady ghost surprises an inventor’s ghost, who has gone from explaining the origins of the traditions of mistletoe to actually experiencing the tradition first hand. Happy New Year!
The drawing didn’t turn out as well as I would have liked, but I didn’t want to do any more on the off chance I would ruin the whole thing irrevocably.
Seriously really pretty
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ik2UjT.
Autumn in Chorley, Lancashire UK on http://ift.tt/1wp37nP
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iBkhKT.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iAFTHp.
Blue-winged Mountain-Tanager
with a chunk of banana
Quito, Ecuador
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iyRZjY.
H.G would never have fallen in love if he’d never fallen out of that tree.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iO0CGN.
Woody Guthrie’s list of resolutions from 1942.
To write me here new set of new years resolutions I’ll write down a set of them my own self:
NEW YEARS RULIN’S
- WORK MORE AND BETTER
- WORK BY A SCHEDULE
- WASH TEETH IF ANY
- SHAVE
- TAKE BATH
- EAT GOOD – FRUIT – VEGETABLES – MILK
- DRINK VERY SCANT IF ANY
- WRITE A SONG A DAY
- WEAR CLEAN CLOTHES – LOOK GOOD
- SHINE SHOES
- SHANGE SOCKS
- CHANGE BAD CLOTHES OFTEN
- READ LOTS OF GOOD BOOKS
- LISTEN TO THE RADIO A LOT
- LEARN PEOPLE BETTER
- KEEP RANCHO CLEAN
- DONT GET LONESOME
- STAY GLAD
- KEEP HOPING MACHINE RUNNING
- DREAM GOOD
- BANK ALL EXTRA MONEY
- SAVE DOUGH
- HAVE COMPANY BUT DONT WASTE TIME
- SEND MARY AND KIDS MONEY
- PLAY AND SING GOOD
- DANCE BETTER
- HELP WIN WAR – BEAT FASCISM
- LOVE MAMA
- LOVE PAPA
- LOVE PETE
- LOVE EVERYBODY
- MAKE UP YOUR MIND
- WAKE UP AND FIGHT
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hBnawD.
@lies replied to your post “A list of some good memories from this year”
Was this all from memory? Or do you keep a journal of some sort?
Well, fortunately it’s been a while since iCal decided to erase its entire history, so that helped. Otherwise, it’s both–I described those things from memory, but I remember a lot of them more clearly because I journaled about them at the time.
I was struck by the detail, because I don’t think I could construct a similar list from memory. I probably could from reading back through my blog, though. Especially the tags.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hUU5dj.
camillavirgil
replied to your photo “books0977:
Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in An…”
This is the production I saw on my New York trip and omg – it was EVERYTHING. SO BEUATIFUL!!! The choreography!!!!!! Christopher Wheeldon is a genius.
just the little bit I saw on Colbert (I think is where it was?) was amazing.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hB7CJs.
‘Monet Painting by the Edge of a Wood’ by John Singer Sargeant
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hCWkWR.
THE LIST OF THINGS NINTENDO PREDATES INCLUDES, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO:
THE SHERLOCK HOLMES FRANCHISE
UNITED STATES PRESIDENT DWIGHT D. EISHENHOWER’S BIRTH
THE NOVEL “DRACULA”
THE NOVELS “THE TIME MACHINE” AND “WAR OF THE WORLDS” BY H.G. WELLS
THE FIRST MODERN OLYMPIC GAMES
THE DISCOVERY OF HELIUM ON EARTH
… Okay. I believe you. But like… how?
NINTENDO WAS FOUNDED IN 1889 AS A CARD GAME MANUFACTURER AND ALL THOSE OTHER THINGS HAPPENED IN 1890 OR LATER
WHAT THE FUCK I THOUGHT DRACULA WAS EARLIER WHAT THE FUCK
YOU COULD WRITE A DRACULA FANFIC WHERE DRACULA TRAVELS TO JAPAN AND BUYS A PACK OF NINTENDO BRAND PLAYING CARDS AND IT WOULD BE HISTORICALLY ACCURATE. SAME DEAL FOR SHERLOCK HOLMES.
No no no no no!
Don’t write fanfic!
Those things are in the public domain!
You can legally write, publish, and sell a Dracula book where Dracula travels to Japan and buys a pack of Nintendo brand playing cards!
Same deal for Sherlock Holmes!
what if you write a book where dracula and sherlock holmes travel to japan at the same time and reach for the last pack of nintendo brand playing cards that they both wanted
Dracula travels to Japan for some Nintendo cards and a murder takes place. Is it Dracula? Who knows, but Sherlock Holmes has been asked to solve the murder and must visit Nintendo and purchase a pack for analysis.
Dracula and Sherlock Holmes travel to Japan at the same time and reach for the last pack of Nintendo brand playing cards.
Their hands touch.
Real history is far more interesting than history on any school syllabus I’ve ever seen.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ifSBNS.
A modern day duel.
Fucking amazing
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iNovlS.
Generated using the
tool.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iNqTcg.
I love your blog so much.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ifxZoS.
What’s the difference between my kid and a small box and a cat and a small box. Legit asking.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hzUiF2.
The sagebrush was shining and dancing in the evening wind.
by rivermusic, Sept. 2016
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hzNF5y.
Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in An American in Paris, New York, April 2015. Photograph by Angela Sterling.
Cope is the trifecta when it comes to dancing, singing and acting with her mile-wide smile and bright big eyes that illuminated every corner of the theater. She is as exquisite as the rest of the ballet, which incorporates touches of lyrical in effortless, weightless movements.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iMufZc.
Yesterday, when I was walking to the dance studio, I saw bluebirds in the vacant lot. Not jays. Little birds that were cute and blue–4 or 5 of them.
I don’t think they could’ve been anything other than Western bluebirds, but that’s something I have literally never seen in the Bay Area!
They are So Adorable. They are the bird equivalent of red pandas in terms of adorability.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iLm2Zp.