dendroica: Salt marsh at Cheesequake State Park (by me) I love…

Salt marsh at Cheesequake State Park (by me)

I love the subtle variations in color of coastal marsh grasses.

verybluebirdy: i drew this as a thank you gift a while back….

i drew this as a thank you gift a while back. it’s a red-breasted nuthatch because this year has been crazy for this species…so many o___o

rinaallek: Got lost

Got lost

the-ravens-song-photography: Sunburst In A Foggy Forest

Sunburst In A Foggy Forest

wingedjewels: Tufted Flower Kisser by S.J. Trinidad &…

Tufted Flower Kisser

Tufted Flower Kisser by S.J. Trinidad & Tobago Nature

Via Flickr:

The Tufted Coquette can easily mistaken for a huge bumblebee, it is our smallest bird on Trinidad & Tobago. Also a contender for the second smallest bird in the world, beaten in size only by the Bee hummingbird of Cuba.

thefilmstage: “If you listen, you learn; if you talk, you…

“If you listen, you learn; if you talk, you don’t.”

R.I.P. John Hurt, who has passed away at the age of 77.

Tags: sigh, I don't think I've ever geeked out about him here, but he was one of my faves growing up, cry of the penguins is a great movie, the naked civil servant, elephant man, a man for all seasons, and I'd forgotten until now, that he voiced hazel for the animated watership down. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

mamaleh6994: For those who don’t know, my dad was born originally in France and didn’t move to…

For those who don’t know, my dad was born originally in France and didn’t move to America until he was six. His entire family is European and Jewish.

All my life, I’ve been raised to know that the entirety of that side of the family experienced head-on the effects of being a Jew in Europe during World War II, but I’ve only ever been given bits and pieces of information about what they actually went through.

My dad today sent me an email giving a quick overview of what Henri and Suzanne – his parents – went through.

I want to post these stories here for me to be able to find easily, and also because I feel like it’s important information for anyone to read if they’d like to. We hear statistics about the Holocaust all the time, but it’s different to get specific names and stories.

So, if you’re interested, my dad’s email is under the cut.

Keep reading

marykatewiles:It’s time again for MK’s Corner! This month I’m…

It’s time again for MK’s Corner! This month I’m talking about what’s coming up in February–namely, a secret little project with @sineadpersaud & @hartgracesarah–answering your questions, and recommending my favorite movie from last year. Enjoy!

thegamblingbird: A Saffron Finch from today’s adventures outside…

A Saffron Finch from today’s adventures outside of #Bucaramanga #Colombia. There’s no drama when you go birding by yourself and leave your phone at home :) #birding with #tamarin and #canon

marjorierose:“You Can Call Me Al” guitar cover by Tommy Emmanuel…

“You Can Call Me Al” guitar cover by Tommy Emmanuel & Igor Presnyakov. For anyone needing some energy this Friday.

camerawakened:Tunneling

Tunneling

library-mermaid: On Holocaust Remembrance Day, this twitter…

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, this twitter account is posting the names and photos (when available) of refugees turned away from America who became victims of Naziism. #NoBanNoWall #RefugeesWelcome 

(Please leave this caption in place.)

Tags: politics, nazis cw, holocaust cw, genocide cw. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

steepravine: Mossy, Misty Forest Scenes (Hood River, Oregon -…

Mossy, Misty Forest Scenes

(Hood River, Oregon – 12/2016)

@windandwater !!!

Tags: says hood river, but i'm p. sure it's middle earth. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

saoirseronan:Brooklyn (2015) dir. John Crowley

Brooklyn (2015) dir. John Crowley

windandwater: it’s just. here is the best advice I can give. never trust your perceptions of the…

it’s just.

here is the best advice I can give.

never trust your perceptions of the world.

always challenge them. never believe that your opinions are set. on anything, and I mean politics and religion and life, but I also mean small things like what you like to eat or read or watch.

know what you want and know what you enjoy, but never believe that those things are set in stone. earlier this year, I didn’t like fish, or tofu, or Star Wars, or Russian literature. two years ago I hated Herman Melville. at every point I thought that these were just parts of my personality, things that had no reason to change.

but I was always always open to changing my mind. to eating fish anyway. to giving the franchise another chance. to trying to read the book again.

can you imagine anything more terrifying than remaining static as a person? than forming your opinions at twenty-five and never changing them?

so when I found myself in another country and my friend said, here is a plate of fried tofu and here is fish curry, and here is this, and here is this, do you want it, I know you don’t like–I said no. I said forget what I like, forget what I don’t like. I’ll try it.

when I saw that the movie cast was diverse I said, okay, I will try this one more time. when I had the opportunity to go see a play based on Tolstoy, I jumped at the chance. you’re never going to grow by sitting still or traveling in the same grooves over and over.

I’ve spoken about how I get bored easy and end up doing odd things to get myself out of it, but sometimes I also get bored with myself, I don’t see the point in never changing. I never want to say no to the thing that will open up my world. I don’t enjoy hating things, I always want more things to love, to fall in love with, to change me.

I don’t always love everything I try, but I’m never sorry that I tried.

so try everything once. as Stephen Colbert says, say yes. listen to people who think differently from you, try things you think you’ll hate. take opportunities. push yourself. never trust your own perceptions, always be ready to change your mind.

you may find something you needed, in new places.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

chandelyer:Georges Hobeika spring 2017 couture

Georges Hobeika spring 2017 couture

Photo

Tags: same. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

krystisabinsphotography: Beauty abounds on the ground, just…

Beauty abounds on the ground, just look down! #allrhymenoreason 😁🍂🍁

chandelyer:Zuhair Murad spring 2017 couture

Zuhair Murad spring 2017 couture

birbventures: Who’s this? Who’s this? This is a Red-Breasted…

Who’s this? Who’s this?

This is a Red-Breasted Nuthatch! Heard a flock of them outside and rushed for my camera to see who it was. First time seeing them and they’re very neat! So tiny too.

Tags: rbnu. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »