Pea sp., I think. Mazo Bottoms, WI, 7-9-16
Pea sp., I think.
Mazo Bottoms, WI, 7-9-16
The Vuvalini/Clan of Many Mothers, from Mad Max: Fury Road
Colored pencil on toned paper.
Evan Rachel Wood attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
James Stuart Park (1862-1933)
Pink Roses in Glass Vase
Magis Mushrooms-Squamish Forest by Dora Korz
Dora Korz
“Indian” – Manish Arora in collaboration with Swarovski India
You have no idea how long I’ve waited to hold you in my arms again…
Apparently it’s time to listen to Hourglass again.
If Only
vox:
Michelle Obama’s last speech as first lady was a tearful, impassioned defense of American diversity
Michelle Obama’s final speech as first lady Friday was, on the surface, an innocuous event — it honored the national school counselor of the year.
But wrapped in a speech ostensibly about the importance of supporting kids’ dreams, Obama seemed to be making an emotional, implicit criticism of President-elect Donald Trump’s vision for America.
“This country belongs to you — to all of you, from every background and walk of life,” Obama said in a speech addressed to the young people of America. She singled out immigrants, the children of immigrants, children from poor families, and children of every faith, saying, “Our glorious diversity, our diversities of faiths and colors and creeds, that is not a threat to who we are,” she said. “It makes us who we are.”
Just as she did on the campaign trail, Obama — who became one of Hillary Clinton’s most effective surrogates — never mentioned Trump’s name. Her speech was ostensibly about the importance of education and the caring work school counselors do.
But, like her speech at the Democratic National Convention, which claimed the mantle of “family values” for Democrats, her final message from the White House conspicuously stressed the virtues of diversity in what seemed to be an implicit contrast to much of Trump’s rhetoric:
“Do not let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter, or you don’t have a place in our American story,” Obama said. “Because you do, and you have a right to be exactly who you are.”
“But I also want to be very clear: This right isn’t just handed to you. This right has to be earned every single day. You cannot take your freedoms for granted. Just like generations who have come before you, you have to do your part to preserve and protect those freedoms — and that starts right now, when you’re young.”
She ended her speech, tearfully, with a plea not to be afraid — a word she had used earlier in reference to the stress of college applications but which, at the end of the address, may have been speaking to much larger anxieties.
“I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong,” Obama said. “So don’t be afraid. You hear me? Young people, don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourselves with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise. Lead by example with hope, never fear. And know that I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you for the rest of my life.”
Best first lady ♡
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) – photo by Michael Bateman
by Ben Horton
You find the funniest shit in used bookstores.
Fun fact: I own this book. Or I did; I think I donated it to the library in a bookshelf-space-recovery purge.
“‘Éomer, my son! You lead the first Éored,’ said Théoden; ‘and it shall go behind the king’s banner in the centre. Elfhelm, lead your company to the right when we pass the wall. And Grimbold shall lead his towards the left. Let the other companies behind follow these three that lead, as they have chance. Strike wherever the enemy gathers. Other plans we cannot make, for we know not yet how things stand upon the field. Forth now, and fear no darkness!”
– J.R.R. Tolkien, The Return of the King, Book V, Chapter 5, “The Ride of the Rohirrim”
“
When politics seem out of your control, remember that community and culture are very much in your control. We help shape the world we inhabit every day. A life is a collection of thousands of decisions, large and small, made every day. Make those decisions with purpose and conviction, especially for Jan. 20.
The point is not necessarily to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, but rather to deprive it of oxygen and eyeballs; to plant a flag of resistance firmly at the opening gate. This doesn’t mean that people won’t attend or watch. They will. But every station that carries it, as many will, should feel the impact of your absence.
Just because succession of power in our fragile democracy isn’t denied by dictator or compelled by coup does not mean that the majority of Americans who voted for someone other than Trump, and view his ascension as an offense, should feel any pressure or compunction to bear witness to the pomp and pageantry surrounding the installation of a demi-fascist and full-blown demagogue as president.
This ceremony is part of a governmental apparatus meant to project a picture of seamless continuity and normalcy to Americans and the world. But making Trump appear normal is contingent on public cooperation, which must be denied. Here are some ways to make your opposition felt and bring forth some light on the impending Day of Darkness.
”
– The Anti-Inauguration – The New York Times
“Remember your pre-Trump ideals and make sure that they survive into a post-Trump world.”
Golden Memories
The Orlando City Soccer Club’s new stadium includes a beautiful memorial honoring the victims of the massacre at Pulse. 49 seats are arranged together in a rainbow, each representing one of the victims.
“We put them in Section 12, obviously because we felt that was pertinent — it was June 12 last year when the tragedy happened,” said Phil Rawlins, the team’s founder, while standing before the purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red rows. A stamp in the center of each seat reads #OrlandoUnited.
“So they’re right here in Section 12, they’re right down by the benches. They’ll certainly be seen by everybody inside the stadium, and a very significant reminder of that day,” he said.
The seats will be a permanent memorial at the stadium. Breathtaking. (via the Huffington Post)
