wanderthewood: Boredale from Hallin Fell – Lake District,…
Boredale from Hallin Fell – Lake District, England by srhphoto
lies:
Women use compact mirrors in packed crowd to catch sight of the queen in London, June 1966.
Photograph by James P. Blair, National Geographic
Required to have individual mirrors to maintain conformity with patriarchal expectations, eyelines blocked by the male height differential, they spontaneously craft personal periscopes to obtain a view of their (female) sovereign.
Women are awesome.
The Queen aging over time through banknotes. Facebook | Instagram | Scary Story Website
I
When I landed in the republic of conscience
it was so noiseless when the engines stopped
I could hear a curlew high above the runway.
At immigration, the clerk was an old man
who produced a wallet from his homespun coat
and showed me a photograph of my grandfather.
The woman in customs asked me to declare
the words of our traditional cures and charms
to heal dumbness and avert the evil eye.
No porters. No interpreter. No taxi.
You carried your own burden and very soon
your symptoms of creeping privilege disappeared.
II
Fog is a dreaded omen there but lightning
spells universal good and parents
hang swaddled infants in trees during thunderstorms.
Salt is their precious mineral. And seashells
are held to the ear during births and funerals.
The base of all inks and pigments is seawater.
Their sacred symbol is a stylised boat.
The sail is an ear, the mast a sloping pen,
the hull a mouth-shape, the keel an open eye.
At their inauguration, public leaders
must swear to uphold unwritten law and weep
to atone for their presumption to hold office-
and to affirm their faith that all life sprang
from salt in tears which the sky god wept
after he dreamt his solitude was endless.
III
I came back from that frugal republic
with my two arms the one length, the customs woman
having insisted my allowance was myself.
The old man rose and gazed into my face
and said that was official recognition
that I was now a dual citizen.
He therefore desired me when I got home
to consider myself a representative
and to speak on their behalf in my own tongue.
Their embassies, he said, were everywhere
but operated independently
and no ambassador would ever be relieved.
Anyway all kids are idiots. Kids who we bomb in foreign nations are exactly like these dummies. Kids we starve would act like this, against their own self interest if they could.
For our third anniversary my wife and I spent a few days staying in a northern California B&B. It was run by what I thought of at the time as an “older couple”, though they were probably not much older than we are now.
Carol was the personable one who greeted us on arrival and said hello when we were coming and going. George was quieter, less in evidence. He brought the breakfast tray to our cottage each morning, but left it at the door. The few times we spoke with him we noticed his thick accent; Carol told us that he was from Hungary, having been one of those who made it out in ‘56.
We only had one real conversation with George. It was after we’d been there a few days, when he’d relaxed enough to open up a bit. I don’t remember how we got on the topic, but we ended up discussing politicians, and political protest (this was during Reagan’s second term, and the local community was outraged over plans for offshore oil drilling).
“Eh,” he said. “The thing with politicians is, every now and then you have to take a few of the worst of them and hang them from a tree.” He grinned at us, raising his eyebrows. “Nothing else works. Then afterwards, whenever they start getting too full of themselves, all you have to do is point at the tree.”
I’ve thought about that conversation from time to time. Lately I’ve been thinking about it more.
by Natsuki_y
A thought via Ken Fletcher courtesy of
Heather Richardson, professor of History at Boston College: please read and consider.
I don’t like to talk about politics on Facebook– political history
is my job, after all, and you are my friends– but there is an important
non-partisan point to make today.
What Bannon is doing, most
dramatically with last night’s ban on immigration from seven
predominantly Muslim countries– is creating what is known as a “shock
event.”
Such an event is unexpected and confusing and throws a
society into chaos. People scramble to react to the event, usually along
some fault line that those responsible for the event can widen by
claiming that they alone know how to restore order.
When
opponents speak out, the authors of the shock event call them enemies.
As society reels and tempers run high, those responsible for the shock
event perform a sleight of hand to achieve their real goal, a goal they
know to be hugely unpopular, but from which everyone has been distracted
as they fight over the initial event. There is no longer concerted
opposition to the real goal; opposition divides along the partisan lines
established by the shock event.
Last night’s Executive Order has
all the hallmarks of a shock event. It was not reviewed by any
governmental agencies or lawyers before it was released, and
counterterrorism experts insist they did not ask for it. People charged
with enforcing it got no instructions about how to do so. Courts
immediately have declared parts of it unconstitutional, but border
police in some airports are refusing to stop enforcing it.
Predictably, chaos has followed and tempers are hot.
My point today is this: unless you are the person setting it up, it is
in no one’s interest to play the shock event game. It is designed
explicitly to divide people who might otherwise come together so they
cannot stand against something its authors think they won’t like.
I don’t know what Bannon is up to– although I have some guesses– but
because I know Bannon’s ideas well, I am positive that there is not a
single person whom I consider a friend on either side of the aisle– and
my friends range pretty widely– who will benefit from whatever it is.
If the shock event strategy works, though, many of you will blame each
other, rather than Bannon, for the fallout. And the country will have
been tricked into accepting their real goal.
But because shock
events destabilize a society, they can also be used positively. We do
not have to respond along old fault lines. We could just as easily
reorganize into a different pattern that threatens the people who
sparked the event.
A successful shock event depends on speed and
chaos because it requires knee-jerk reactions so that people divide
along established lines. This, for example, is how Confederate leaders
railroaded the initial southern states out of the Union.
If
people realize they are being played, though, they can reach across old
lines and reorganize to challenge the leaders who are pulling the
strings. This was Lincoln’s strategy when he joined together Whigs,
Democrats, Free-Soilers, anti-Nebraska voters, and nativists into the
new Republican Party to stand against the Slave Power.
Five years
before, such a coalition would have been unimaginable. Members of those
groups agreed on very little other than that they wanted all Americans
to have equal economic opportunity. Once they began to work together to
promote a fair economic system, though, they found much common ground.
They ended up rededicating the nation to a “government of the people, by
the people, and for the people.”
Confederate leaders and Lincoln
both knew about the political potential of a shock event. As we are in
the midst of one, it seems worth noting that Lincoln seemed to have the
better idea about how to use it.
The Usual Spot
Be brave, friends. Today while I was out grocery shopping, a stranger, completely unprovoked, decided to say racist, xenophobic insults to me. He told me that they were building a wall and to go back where I’m from, multiple times with spite in his face. I am an American citizen. I was born in the United States and have lived here my whole life. And I am Asian. I was shocked and terrified, and now, angered. There is no place for racists in the U.S. I belong here, and I will fight for equality for as long as hateful people like that exist. I will be at the Women’s March on Washington tomorrow.
A series of unfortunate events (2017)
Red Breasted Nuthatch by Chris Gidney on Flickr
I’m still here and quite busy!! Here’s a coloring page of a broody female dodo, who doesn’t quite like the look of you, a hungry mid-17th-century sailor.
#coloring #ink #bartelsintern #dodo #extinction #bird #extinctbirds (at Cornell Lab of Ornithology)
what us connects
by Denny Bitte
Salt marsh at Cheesequake State Park (by me)
I love the subtle variations in color of coastal marsh grasses.
i drew this as a thank you gift a while back. it’s a red-breasted nuthatch because this year has been crazy for this species…so many o___o
