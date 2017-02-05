chandelyer:Queen Elizabeth II + wardrobe (part one)Posted by jbc on February 5th, 2017 at 1:00 pm
Queen Elizabeth II + wardrobe (part one)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jQuzv1.
Queen Elizabeth II + wardrobe (part one)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jQuzv1.
B L A D E
R U N N E R
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jPyuYE.
a v good day at one of my favorite places in the world AND the weather was perfect
I’d never actually visited it until a month ago. Which is odd, because I’ve been past it a bunch of times on the 1. But my wife finally got me to go.
It wasn’t what I expected. I mean, it was what I expected; in the sense that it was amazing. But I expected it to be… classier? Like, it has individual things (lots of them) that are off-the-charts breathtaking. I could have stared at those tapestries in the entry hall for hours. But the more I saw, the net effect of it all, jammed together without any apparent overall aesthetic plan other than “buy all this stuff and stick it in here; make it impressive; no, dammit, more impressive!” was something I hadn’t expected. I hadn’t expected it to be tacky.
It was like the opposite of the Getty. There wasn’t any sense of real appreciation in how it had been crammed together. It felt like ostentatious wealth for its own sake.
Maybe I was reacting more based on the particular time when I was seeing it. There was a guy in the entry area with a bright red tshirt with triumphant messaging about the election; I was happy he wasn’t on our bus or our tour. That may have primed me to see the parallels. But once I did they were overwhelming. The gold leaf and ostentatious narcissistic neediness. The inherited wealth, and using that wealth to try to buy things that would confer legitimacy, but stamping those things with his own crassness and vulgarity. The love-hate relationship with the old-money patrician types. The pursuit of politics: not to do good or have power per se, but again, to have status. The infidelity, and cycling through younger women as adornments, reflections of him. The fucking polar bear, trapped and neglected in its enclosure; like Marion, just a thing to have, not a being with its own life.
This all sounds horribly negative. I’m apologize; there were wonderful things there. But it was a little like going to see a movie that I had super high expectations for, only to notice an unexpected flaw and obsessing about it until the flaw became the only thing I could see.
I want to go back. Partly to spend more time experiencing the amazing stuff in the way it really does deserve. But even more to try to get at the weird dude behind it, to experience it as a museum that actually does offer a single, coherent vision: that of an unhappy man trying to project a classy image, but unable to avoid revealing the emptiness of his own values.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lbolmg.
Suddenly finding yourself in an alternate dimension, you led a 20-year insurrection against an evil autocracy, prevailed over great odds, were acclaimed a heroine, then returned to find no time had passed on our earthly plane. Wow.
I knew it was useless to keep secrets. That was exactly it. There was also a ring and a sword and a dark lord and something about the end of the world, but I’ll save that story. It wasn’t very original.
Fortunately no one believes a word I say on this site. Your secret is safe.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jQ2f6T.
liquid gold
by Denny Bitte
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jPQXjj.
Photo:Allen’s Hummingbird by Andrej Chudy http://flic.kr/p/PGuHvB
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kdMeLD.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kEPS1t.
But my mind is still going, trying, working, attempting to make sense of everything.
The positives, can I stick with those?
I’m so much a feminist, but the wave I’m on may as well be a crinkle against the beach, so much of the power of it comes from people before me. I had the privilege to never experience a glass ceiling, a lower wage, or anything less than respect in my career. I had the privilege to explore my sexuality openly at a young age. I had the privilege of many, many lessons and gentle guidance and attentive and experienced mentors.
It is not bad to remember, reinforce, and recollect the roots of this. To be shoved up in front of the question and answer it: why are human rights important?
It is not bad to remember why collectives are more powerful than individuals, and reconfirm that unification is more powerful than division.
I feel triumph in actual humans turning the giant monoliths of Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus around. It’s just the beginning. It’s just two weeks in. We cannot change the mind of the president of the United States, but we can change what that office means. To us, to the world. We can take power from the corporations.
Didn’t we believe in Adbusters as timid ninth-graders, hovering behind our mothers at the health food store checkout line, hating when they wore those shawl and house dress combos in public, yoga clothes when surely they never went to yoga class?
Didn’t we believe in zines?
Didn’t we believe in our power?
I understand there are problems. Severe problems. I’m not a Pollyanna (or maybe I am) but I’m not going to apologize for my energy. I am motivated to make light, to make art, to make conversation, and to motivate change.
I want people to understand how the government works. If they do not understand this, they cannot transform it.
I want people to understand that they are powerful. I want people to understand that they are not bound by fear. We live on this earth for such a short time, and we are capable of so much more than we think we are.
I want people to understand what a folk hero is. It isn’t a white man with a guitar from the 1940s, although it has been. Roxane Gay is a folk hero. Dave Chappelle is a folk hero. I want people to understand that they can receive protection, inspiration, and energy from the words of people who have the microphone right now, and that their support acts to turn the volume up.
Read Woody Guthrie or Utah Phillips if it makes you feel better, even though they have left the earthly plane. Read Rebecca Solnit. Read Hannah Arendt. Do not diminish protesters. If you protest, may you experience energy, safety, and warmth. May you be inspired. If you do not protest, may you find the heat of change from other spaces.
And if you do not have the luxury to feel anything but fear right now, may the energy of the population who fights reach you in some way. I believe in its power. I believe in our power. I believe in the tools we’ve learned: Twitter, Google Docs, longform journalism, short form social media posting. Yes, they can be maddening, but they are the tools we made.
It’s time to put them to use.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jOTjyT.
Wind Chill
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jOIJYB.
Brooklyn (2015) the last scene
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kE1HoY.
28 out of 28 rough cuts are done! We’re looking at an April release. And we’ve answered a question we get a lot – if you missed the Kickstarter, yes, it is possible to support the show today.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l7A9W0.
Winter – Caspar David Friedrich
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kr3Fa0.
Kellyanne Conway invents fake terrorist attack “Bowling Green Massacre”
- In a Thursday night interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s travel ban with what she would call “alternative facts” — the rest of us would call them lies.
- Trump’s top adviser spoke of the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which she said was carried out by two Iraqi refugees.
- She slammed the press for not covering the tragedy, which is why, Conway maintained, most people don’t know about it.
- However, as the Washington Post notes, such a terrorist attack never occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
- Conway seemed to be referring to the 2011 arrest of two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green who were charged with attempting to send money and weapons to al-Qaida. Read more
Quando s’invocava la fantasia al potere m’immaginavo altro.
E invece…
staminkia
Oh, this is priceless. There’s a page: http://ift.tt/2k3u9NG
If you go to the donation area, it redirects you here:
Trolling level: 111,000. I love it.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l5smZl.
Whitemud Nature Reserve, December 2014 on Flickr.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kqrYVu.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l5QVol.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l3BEVO.
dress like a woman (Sunita Williams, 7 spacewalks for 50 hours 40 minutes)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kAFoQL.
Gate A-4, by Naomi Shihab Nye:
Wandering around the Albuquerque Airport Terminal, after learning
my flight had been delayed four hours, I heard an announcement:
“If anyone in the vicinity of Gate A-4 understands any Arabic, please
come to the gate immediately.”
Well—one pauses these days. Gate A-4 was my own gate. I went there.
An older woman in full traditional Palestinian embroidered dress, just
like my grandma wore, was crumpled to the floor, wailing. “Help,“
said the flight agent. “Talk to her. What is her problem? We
told her the flight was going to be late and she did this.”
I stooped to put my arm around the woman and spoke haltingly.
“Shu-dow-a, Shu-bid-uck Habibti? Stani schway, Min fadlick, Shu-bit-
se-wee?” The minute she heard any words she knew, however poorly
used, she stopped crying. She thought the flight had been cancelled
entirely. She needed to be in El Paso for major medical treatment the
next day. I said, “No, we’re fine, you’ll get there, just later, who is
picking you up? Let’s call him.”
We called her son, I spoke with him in English. I told him I would
stay with his mother till we got on the plane and ride next to
her. She talked to him. Then we called her other sons just
for the fun of it. Then we called my dad and he and she spoke for a while
in Arabic and found out of course they had ten shared friends. Then I
thought just for the heck of it why not call some Palestinian poets I know
and let them chat with her? This all took up two hours.
She was laughing a lot by then. Telling of her life, patting my knee,
answering questions. She had pulled a sack of homemade mamool
cookies—little powdered sugar crumbly mounds stuffed with dates and
nuts—from her bag—and was offering them to all the women at the gate.
To my amazement, not a single woman declined one. It was like a
sacrament. The traveler from Argentina, the mom from California, the
lovely woman from Laredo—we were all covered with the same powdered
sugar. And smiling. There is no better cookie.
And then the airline broke out free apple juice from huge coolers and two
little girls from our flight ran around serving it and they
were covered with powdered sugar, too. And I noticed my new best friend—
by now we were holding hands—had a potted plant poking out of her bag,
some medicinal thing, with green furry leaves. Such an old country tradi-
tion. Always carry a plant. Always stay rooted to somewhere.
And I looked around that gate of late and weary ones and I thought, This
is the world I want to live in. The shared world. Not a single person in that
gate—once the crying of confusion stopped—seemed apprehensive about
any other person. They took the cookies. I wanted to hug all those other women, too.
This can still happen anywhere. Not everything is lost.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kAkb9C.
Poe Party rewatch [1/-]
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l3fuTB.
soonorlaterandbeforeyourveryeyes:
Radiohead – True Love Waits (New version – Live) HD
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k2wMiF.