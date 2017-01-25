merrmaids: cards against humanity posted a listing to try to…

Posted by jbc on January 25th, 2017 at 10:21 pm

merrmaids:

cards against humanity posted a listing to try to hire barack obama for their ceo position on craigslist im

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kma71A.

Tags: internet lolz/satire, is p. much what's keeping me going at this point, i mean not mean-spirited japery, that stuff can fuck right off, but this kind, humanity-affirming stuff that carries a weaponized payload, of NO FOR REALS THE STUFF YOU THINK IS MESSED UP IS IN TRUTH MESSED UP. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

amelia-friend: Three Times He Watched Her Walk Away. Bonus:And…

Posted by jbc on January 25th, 2017 at 9:41 pm

amelia-friend:

Three Times He Watched Her Walk Away.

Bonus:
And one time he didn’t have to.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k67bIU.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

bosierosie: america as we knew it is falling to shit as we watch this president-elect create a…

Posted by jbc on January 25th, 2017 at 7:11 pm

bosierosie:

america as we knew it is falling to shit as we watch this president-elect create a reality in which many of us do not exist. 

how do I explain my grief to people like my parents who don’t share my reality? 

they share the presidents’ reality, in which the things I mourn are not worthy of human jurisdiction, thus unworthy of grief when they are gone.

There’s a division happening. Being low-key and quietly going about our lives is becoming harder to do. Some people are able to wrap themselves in an illusion that things are better now, and will soon be better still. Others are grief-stricken and horrified.

The illusion is a lot more attractive some ways, and it probably shouldn’t be surprising that many are opting for it. But I’m not willing to do that, and I’m pretty sure that anyone who is perceptive and honest enough to be someone I follow is going to have real problems with it too.

So we’re left with this alternative, which sucks, and a lot of us are struggling with it. We don’t know how bad things will get, but we have a huge sense of foreboding that’s hard to live with.

There are a few things I’ve seen floating through my social media streams in the last couple of days that offer advice on self care and not burning out on too much outrage about too many things in too short a time; picking some smaller, more-specific aspects of the larger problem to focus on; and giving oneself the leeway to tune out the ugly and dip back into it according to one’s own schedule and capacity. I think that advice is worth following.

@sylvia-morris talked about having separate hardware/locations (computer in workspace vs. mobile device in the other room, I think she said) to allow her to get things done. I made a decision shortly after Election Day to consciously limit how much outrage I was going to amplify on Tumblr specifically, keeping Twitter as a place where I focus on those concerns, which allows me to exercise some control by choosing which platform to go on. And so on; I’m sure everyone is different.

I feel for you. The amount of support you’re going to get from people living in a bubble of alternate facts in which everything’s going great is likely to be quite small. I don’t know how you change that. That gulf is real, and widening. Maybe there will be bridges across it some day.

In the meantime, we’ll sing about the dark times.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j6Ie0B.

Tags: politics, redacted. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

thalassarche: Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides) – photo by…

Posted by jbc on January 25th, 2017 at 6:06 pm

thalassarche:

Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides) – photo by Ralph Hocken

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jz4VGM.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

Photo

Posted by jbc on January 25th, 2017 at 1:02 pm

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jyk8I7.

Tags: acting is serious business, these are serious people. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

satanandananas: Red-breasted Nuthatch Taken December 3, 2014

Posted by jbc on January 25th, 2017 at 8:06 am

satanandananas:

Red-breasted Nuthatch Taken December 3, 2014

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jeVOdw.

Tags: everyone has their favorites, RBNU is one of mine. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

elphaba-in-the-tardis: up-one-cupcake: Congratulations…

Posted by jbc on January 25th, 2017 at 7:46 am

elphaba-in-the-tardis:

up-one-cupcake:

Congratulations Shipwrecked on reaching 100k views on the first episode of Poe Party!! I’m so proud!

(screenshot from Sophie Goto on facebook)

If you haven’t watched this yet please go do. It’s so good. So good.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jxbdqf.

Tags: poeparty, I approve of the fan dedication, that went into getting this screenshot. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

Advice that was useful for me

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 9:31 pm

sylvia-morris:

Since the election, holidays, finished project, and with the sense of impending doom and general panic that has set in, (in my mind and therefore also muscles) I was finding it really hard to work.

It’s never easy, to just sit at home and work, but I’d gotten so much better at it. And then it disappeared.

But I have found a useful tip (from a guy called Jack Cheng, article here: http://ift.tt/15eMMkY ) and it is to have different spaces for different activities.

In the lead up to the election, during the holidays, and during the transition, I had obviously been checking Twitter somewhat non stop and it became a huge problem. So what I have done is this:

– my computer is not to be used for social media (other than uploading) or to read the news or read essays or read fanfic or really for anything other than work
– I can still check social media and read the news as often as I want, without beating myself up, I just have to go into another room, pick up my phone and do it from there

It’s working really well for me because I don’t feel anxiously disconnected, and also I’m getting lots more done. The first day was super hard, I kept clicking on extra tabs, opening the internet as a reflex, but honestly my computer has now quite quickly become a much more peaceful place for me.

Anyway, I recommend the essay, and if you’re having concentration problems too, trying it out :)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jPQBL8.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

invocado: The North Pole from Space – by “Matt Champlin”

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 6:01 pm

invocado:

The North Pole from Space - by "Matt Champlin"

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j2RId6.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

marykatewiles:Please enjoy my newest reflection video, “Five…

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 3:31 pm

marykatewiles:

Please enjoy my newest reflection video, “Five Things I Don’t Like About Myself.” 

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kfUCrL.

Tags: i mean, , don't we?, i like this a lot, but it makes me wonder, there's revelation, and then there's revelation, we all have secrets, things we are truly embarrassed/ashamed of, that we don't reveal, and mk talks here about how she has curated a certain image, and wants to be more honest and reveal more, but it's still curated, thank goodness, we all curate the version of ourselves we show the world, people who never learn to do that are emotionally stunted, and difficult to be around, even when they don't get elected to positions of authority, so the curation impulse is a good thing, and I'm glad it's still operating in this video, even while I appreciate the honest intention, that went into revealing less-flattering things about herself, that honesty is the part of the artistic impulse, that I admire most, so in an odd way, admitting these less-admirable things, is admirable. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

“The history of the US is riddled with leaders betraying in practice the laws sanctified on paper….”

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 3:16 pm

The history of the US is riddled with leaders betraying in practice the laws sanctified on paper. Centuries-old injustices over race and class are frequently glossed over in textbooks that seek to inspire with tales of heroism instead of to scare with the truth of the disregarded. But in the past and recent present, US leaders struggled to hide or justify their misdeeds, afraid of public accountability. They did not always uphold the values of our founding documents but they knew they were supposed to try. They knew there could be penalties if they were caught in immoral or criminal behavior, such as humiliation, a lost election, or even impeachment.

In contrast, bigotry is blatant; laws are broken; patriotism is sham that seems to amuse them. What is unprecedented is not that a president is doing bad things, but that he does not bother to pretend to be good. This malice is not an indicator of liberating honesty, as contrarians have framed it, but a signpost on the road to humanitarian catastrophe. Policies Trump has embraced include eliminating healthcare for millions of Americans, using nuclear weapons, supporting Russian imperialism, rounding up ethnic and religious minorities, and making lists of federal employees who study climate change or gender equality, in seeming anticipation of a mass firing and an attack on science and freedom. These authoritarian moves do not benefit any US citizen, including those who voted for him. That these policies are being proclaimed openly, and in several instances blatantly favor Russian interests over those of the US, implies that traditional penalties for betraying the electorate are gone.

As anyone who lives in an authoritarian state knows, once authoritarians get in, it is very hard to get them out. Politicians looking at 2018 and 2020 fail to comprehend that authoritarians rewrite rules, that laws are only as good as the people who uphold them, that the constitution is a piece of paper unless it is honored in practice. So long as the majority of politicians on both sides of the aisle continue to cower to the new administration, it becomes increasingly unlikely that democracy will hold.

Our kids may never get the chance to know America
(via dendroica)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2juBUfp.

Tags: politics, this, redacted. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

handaxe: bed-dweller: handaxe: hey kids we’re living in a…

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 3:06 pm

handaxe:

bed-dweller:

handaxe:

hey kids we’re living in a fascist regime

This is a very cool resource for people who want to fight back but aren’t sure how.

reblogging for the swingleft.org link. It’s a really great, easy to use/understand resource

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jWZ9lf.

Tags: politics, a+ would recommend, redacted, don't get mad, get organized, okay get mad AND get organized, i signed up with swingleft the other day. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

theashleyclements:So incredibly grateful to these talented…

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 2:16 pm

theashleyclements:

So incredibly grateful to these talented people who gathered last night to read my first screenplay out loud. My heart is so full. It was so good to visit my old friends ❤

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jbwdlu.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

theashleyclements: marykatewiles: Fun little reunion last night….

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 2:16 pm

theashleyclements:

marykatewiles:

Fun little reunion last night. Thanks @theashleyclem! 💕

Family

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k0qO5d.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

marykatewiles:I’m not explaining this. Hah! Now I know what it…

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 2:16 pm

marykatewiles:

I’m not explaining this.

Hah! Now I know what it is. And yes; definitely belongs on this blog. 😀

image
image

The Lizzie Bennet Wedding

Written by

Ashley Clements

“From vlog to vows.”

Based on “The Lizzie Bennet Diaries”

Created by Hank Green and Bernie Su

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k0hoa0.

Tags: lizzie bennet diaries, ashley clements, I am excite, lbd, and just everyone!. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

expressions-of-nature:Iceland by Pier Nirandara

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 1:02 pm


http://ift.tt/2kq5zGL


http://ift.tt/2kq3QRR


http://ift.tt/2kq0sWP


http://ift.tt/2kq9PWN

expressions-of-nature:

Iceland by Pier Nirandara

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j22LTJ.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

“Donald Trump is the literal opposite of Fred Rogers.”

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 11:51 am

khillmatic:

I posted that earlier to my facebook feed, and I’ll be honest…  When I did it I was kind of hoping it would encourage my friend who studied the life of Fred Rogers extensively to chime in because I knew he would have something pertinent to say.  I was not wrong.  

image

“Fred Rogers had such a huge problem with both Regan (who he programmed his show against) and Bush Jr. (The latter of which is much more complicated as they had a relationship that tested Fred’s boundaries.) that I can’t say “I can’t imagine how Fred would react” I know how Fred would react based on his interactions with the lesser evils of Reagan and Bush:

1. Had he not been retired, he would have themed weeks specifically against what Trump was putting in the news cycle. When Trump mocked a disabled reporter he’d have a week on disability and inclusion, when Trump promoted sexual assault, he’d program a week on respect and physical boundaries, when he bad mouthed women he’d have strong women on for a week. Fred would have travelled to do a week on Mexico and he would have moved in an Islamic neighbor.

I know this for a fact because these are the actions he took with Regan both with his “conflict weeks” and his traveling to Russia for remotes during the Cold War.

2. Fred would have attended events Trump invited him to but he would do so on his terms. He would participate in these events as well as long as it was on his terms. Because Fred would rather speak truth into those spaces then avoid them. But Fred would not accuse, he would just bear truth, refuse to be seen as supporting an evil and exit.

This is what he did to respond to the love the Bush family had for him and his work. He even offered prayer at one of their fundraisers: but it was a challenging prayer, one insisting that those in power and privilege use that for the least of these and especially children. After delivering that prayer Fred exited the building and sat outside like a kid after soccer practice waiting for his ride, spurning the thousands of dollars a plate dinner not even gladhanding with the bushes after.

When asked why he said he had reached the limit of what he could do before becoming an accuser. He wanted to challenge but never accuse as accusation was what Fred associated with the devil.

3. Fred would accept invitations to news programs when those programs allowed him to educate parents on countering the negative things coming from the president for their children. He knew those things affected children so he wanted to spread tools on helping them reject war, violence, hatred, oppression and racism.

He did this during any presidents term if it didn’t prevent him from meeting an obligation to children (he once turned down a spot on Nightline to talk about violence and children, one of his main causes, because he had a visit to an elementary school that same morning and knew he wouldn’t be mentally present for it if he was planning for Nightline in the afternoon.)

So we need to be like Fred. Getting in between children and any normalization of Trumps ways or words. Fred would have been diligently working on how to handle Trump in the land of make believe. Just like when King Friday started building nuclear bombs with money he promised to schools. Yeah Fred wasn’t subtle.” – Rev. Kevin Ireland

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kf9I11.

Tags: redacted, mr rogers. Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

kaladandeqar: Édouard Bisson Die drei Grazien, 1899.Oil on…

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 8:01 am

kaladandeqar:

Édouard Bisson Die drei Grazien, 1899.
Oil on canvas, 97 x 130 cm.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jtkwb1.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

chandelyer: Tony Ward s/s 2017 couture

Posted by jbc on January 24th, 2017 at 7:36 am

chandelyer:

Tony Ward s/s 2017 couture

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jYwCMM.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »

marjorierose: I marched! It was wonderful! There’s plenty of good analysis going around about the…

Posted by jbc on January 23rd, 2017 at 11:21 pm

marjorierose:

I marched! It was wonderful! There’s plenty of good analysis going around about the successes and failures of this march; I don’t have a ton to add to that because I honestly had pretty limited awareness of what was going on at the national and international level. I had no idea quite how enormous this had become until I saw the news later, although I started to get an inkling when I went to catch the light rail and saw the crowd of people just waiting to get onto the platform to buy a ticket, and the trains going by without letting anybody else on because they were jam-packed already. I waited for a bus for a little while, thinking that might be better, but the bus didn’t even stop. I ended up walking there, about three miles. Just as I was starting out I ran into someone I know from choir, and I walked with her and her family and friends. (Weird moment: I was starting to say, “I went to a women’s college out east,” and one of the friends said “Let me guess, not Smith–Mount Holyoke, right?” and I was struck speechless. Apparently he and his wife used to live in western Mass, but even so! I hadn’t even named a state! I seem to have Mount Holyoke written all over my face.)

Keep reading

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kmK6yk.

Posted in Tumblr | Permalink | No Comments »