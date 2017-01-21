beaverdangit: pink diamond and queen of the night tulips…Posted by jbc on January 21st, 2017 at 6:03 pm
pink diamond and queen of the night tulips (Tulipa spp.)
pink diamond and queen of the night tulips (Tulipa spp.)
jupiter and venus keeping the moon company
Another raptor shot to get 2017 going – White-tailed Kite #slo #kite #raptor #birdnerd #birding #wildlife (at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP))
(1995)
Colonel Brandon
Parks and Recreation / S03E13
Alfazairy f/w 2016-2017 couture
here’s the final uhura piece i did for the #startrek50zine! excited to finally post it! 🖖🏼
Australian Women in History:
- Dame Jean Macnamara, who did important polio research, was awarded her damehood (is that the term?) for her work in orthopaedics, and convinced the Australian Government to introduce the myxoma virus to curb wild rabbit populations.
- Elizabeth Kenny, an unaccredited (somewhat self-taught) nurse, who transformed polio treatment.
- Fanny Cochrane Smith, whose recordings of songs in her own language are the only recordings of any Indigenous Tasmanian languages. (Link to further info on Indigenous Tasmanian languages.)
- Florence Violet McKenzie, who ran her own electrical contracting business, co-founded Australia’s first weekly radio magazine, and got women into the (previously all-male) Australian Navy.
Just a reminder that the first NASA astronauts were supposed to be women because generally they are smaller, lighter (less weight in the cockpit means less fuel required) and eat less than men and so would be easier to accommodate in space.
Both men and women trained (and many of the female finalists had higher scores than the men), but they were completely excluded from the final selection because of their gender.
13 women underwent final training, all were accomplished pilots with at least 1000 hours flying experience, all passed the necessary tests, all could have been astronauts if only they were afforded the opportunity.
[below, Jerrie Cobb photographed during testing]
They are collectively known as the Mercury 13, there’s a great blog entry about them here and a brilliant PBS documentary too.
Their names are Myrtle Cagle, Jerrie Cobb, Janet Dietrich, Marion Dietrich, Wally Funk, Sarah Gorelick, Jane “Janey” Hart, Jean Hixson, Rhea Hurrle, Gene Nora Stumbough, Irene Leverton, Jerri Sloan and Bernice Steadman. They should be remembered and celebrated for their role in the history of space exploration.
It wasn’t until 2 decades later that Sally Ride became the first woman in space in 1983.
7 of the surviving members of the Mercury 13 are pictured below, 33 years later in 1995.
“Right Stuff, Wrong Sex: America’s First Women in Space Program” by Margaret A. Weitekamp is a really great book about the Mercury 13 if anyone wants to read about them too.
OMG MORE HISTORIC WOMEN IN SPACE SCIENCE
The full part of my #Craftversations with @funkwox is now up on my channel! How cool is this marbled paper craft? Check it out and let me know who you’d like to see next on the show!
January 20, 2017: Happy birthday, @propitlikeithot!
i found a bunch of dodder growing along the levee when i went and hung out there yesterday! there were a least half a dozen good-sized patches like this. its not green because it parasitizes whatever plants it comes across instead of doing its own photosynthesis.
When Violet Baudelaire tied her hair up like that, it was a sure sign that the pulleys, levers and gears of her inventing mind were working at top speed.
Happy #ObamaDay
(photos by pete souza, official white house photographer)
thank you.
rifa:
Source For more posts like this, follow Ultrafacts
THE BEGINNINGS OF KAWAII
No, no, you have no idea. It actually IS the beginning of the whole so-called “kawaii culture”. And it started because girls started using mechanical pencils, which provided fine handwriting. After being banished (more precisely, during the 80s), this kind of writing started being used in products like magazines and make-up. And, during this time, icons we usually associate with the whole kawaii industry (like the characters from Sanrio) came to life too.
And what many people don’t realize is that this subculture was born as a way for young girls to express themselves in their own way. And it was also used as something against the adult life and the traditional culture, often seen as dull and boring and oppressive. By embracing cuteness, these young girls (and adult women, after a while) were showing non-conformation with the current standards.
So yep. Kawaii is important, and it all started with cute, simple handwritting a few hearts and cat faces in some girls’ school notebooks <3
!!!!!
NO OK THIS IS SO IMPORTANT!
This is also how the kawaii fashions started! Girls began dressing in cute and off beat styles for themsleves, they were criticized by adult figures telling them “you’ll never find a husband if you dress that way!” to which they began to reply “Good!”
All the japanese subcultures and fashions that evolved out of this became a rebellion to tradition and the starch gender roles and expectations the adults were forcing on the younger generations. As early as the 70s and still to this day you’ll see an emphasis on child-like fashion and themes in more kawaii styles and the dismissal of the male gaze with styles like lolita (a lot of western people assume lolita is somehow sexual due to the name of the fashion, but ask any japanese lolita and they will tell you that men hate the style and find it unattractive which is sometimes a large reason they gravitate towards the style – they can express their femininity and individuality while remaining independent and without the pressure to appeal to men)
Its so so so important to understand the hyper cute and ‘odd’ fashions of Japanese girls carry such a huge message of feminism and reclaiming of their own lives.
so are you telling me that Japan’s punk phase was really the kawaii phase
Yep. Kawaii has a lot in common with punk when you think about it. Fun quirk in cultures.
In the show, Lucy visits the doctor and discovers she is pregnant. She is all set to tell Ricky when he comes home that afternoon, but he is called back to the club before she has the chance. She finally decides to visit the nightclub that evening and give Ricky the news during the middle of his show. Ricky is just finishing a musical number when the maître d hands him a note.
Ricky walks from table to table singing “Rock-A-Bye Baby” and asking each couple, “Was it you?” While he’s doing this, Lucy comes in and sits down at an empty table. When he gets to the table where Lucy is sitting, he gives her a pantomime, “Hi”, between the words of the song and jokingly asks, “You?” Lucy slowly nods her head, “Yes.” Ricky gives her a wink, walking away as he sings the next verse of the song and suddenly he does a tremendous double take and rushes back to Lucy’s side.
On the night of the filming, Lucy and Desi got to this point in acting out the script. And then, the strange thing happened. Suddenly, they remembered their own real emotions when they discovered at last they were going to be parents. And both of them began crying. It was one of the most touching moments I have ever seen.
-Jess Oppenheimer, producer and head writer of I Love Lucy
talesofthestarshipregeneration:
oh my heart.
