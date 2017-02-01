A thought via Ken Fletcher courtesy of

Heather Richardson, professor of History at Boston College: please read and consider.

I don’t like to talk about politics on Facebook– political history

is my job, after all, and you are my friends– but there is an important

non-partisan point to make today.

What Bannon is doing, most

dramatically with last night’s ban on immigration from seven

predominantly Muslim countries– is creating what is known as a “shock

event.”

Such an event is unexpected and confusing and throws a

society into chaos. People scramble to react to the event, usually along

some fault line that those responsible for the event can widen by

claiming that they alone know how to restore order.

When

opponents speak out, the authors of the shock event call them enemies.

As society reels and tempers run high, those responsible for the shock

event perform a sleight of hand to achieve their real goal, a goal they

know to be hugely unpopular, but from which everyone has been distracted

as they fight over the initial event. There is no longer concerted

opposition to the real goal; opposition divides along the partisan lines

established by the shock event.

Last night’s Executive Order has

all the hallmarks of a shock event. It was not reviewed by any

governmental agencies or lawyers before it was released, and

counterterrorism experts insist they did not ask for it. People charged

with enforcing it got no instructions about how to do so. Courts

immediately have declared parts of it unconstitutional, but border

police in some airports are refusing to stop enforcing it.

Predictably, chaos has followed and tempers are hot.

My point today is this: unless you are the person setting it up, it is

in no one’s interest to play the shock event game. It is designed

explicitly to divide people who might otherwise come together so they

cannot stand against something its authors think they won’t like.

I don’t know what Bannon is up to– although I have some guesses– but

because I know Bannon’s ideas well, I am positive that there is not a

single person whom I consider a friend on either side of the aisle– and

my friends range pretty widely– who will benefit from whatever it is.

If the shock event strategy works, though, many of you will blame each

other, rather than Bannon, for the fallout. And the country will have

been tricked into accepting their real goal.

But because shock

events destabilize a society, they can also be used positively. We do

not have to respond along old fault lines. We could just as easily

reorganize into a different pattern that threatens the people who

sparked the event.

A successful shock event depends on speed and

chaos because it requires knee-jerk reactions so that people divide

along established lines. This, for example, is how Confederate leaders

railroaded the initial southern states out of the Union.

If

people realize they are being played, though, they can reach across old

lines and reorganize to challenge the leaders who are pulling the

strings. This was Lincoln’s strategy when he joined together Whigs,

Democrats, Free-Soilers, anti-Nebraska voters, and nativists into the

new Republican Party to stand against the Slave Power.

Five years

before, such a coalition would have been unimaginable. Members of those

groups agreed on very little other than that they wanted all Americans

to have equal economic opportunity. Once they began to work together to

promote a fair economic system, though, they found much common ground.

They ended up rededicating the nation to a “government of the people, by

the people, and for the people.”

Confederate leaders and Lincoln

both knew about the political potential of a shock event. As we are in

the midst of one, it seems worth noting that Lincoln seemed to have the

better idea about how to use it.