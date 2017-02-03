scribe4haxan:Winter – Caspar David FriedrichPosted by jbc on February 3rd, 2017 at 6:00 pm
Winter – Caspar David Friedrich
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kr3Fa0.
Winter – Caspar David Friedrich
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kr3Fa0.
Kellyanne Conway invents fake terrorist attack “Bowling Green Massacre”
- In a Thursday night interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s travel ban with what she would call “alternative facts” — the rest of us would call them lies.
- Trump’s top adviser spoke of the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which she said was carried out by two Iraqi refugees.
- She slammed the press for not covering the tragedy, which is why, Conway maintained, most people don’t know about it.
- However, as the Washington Post notes, such a terrorist attack never occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
- Conway seemed to be referring to the 2011 arrest of two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green who were charged with attempting to send money and weapons to al-Qaida. Read more
Quando s’invocava la fantasia al potere m’immaginavo altro.
E invece…
staminkia
Oh, this is priceless. There’s a page: http://ift.tt/2k3u9NG
If you go to the donation area, it redirects you here:
Trolling level: 111,000. I love it.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l5smZl.
Whitemud Nature Reserve, December 2014 on Flickr.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kqrYVu.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l5QVol.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l3BEVO.
dress like a woman (Sunita Williams, 7 spacewalks for 50 hours 40 minutes)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kAFoQL.
Gate A-4, by Naomi Shihab Nye:
Wandering around the Albuquerque Airport Terminal, after learning
my flight had been delayed four hours, I heard an announcement:
“If anyone in the vicinity of Gate A-4 understands any Arabic, please
come to the gate immediately.”
Well—one pauses these days. Gate A-4 was my own gate. I went there.
An older woman in full traditional Palestinian embroidered dress, just
like my grandma wore, was crumpled to the floor, wailing. “Help,“
said the flight agent. “Talk to her. What is her problem? We
told her the flight was going to be late and she did this.”
I stooped to put my arm around the woman and spoke haltingly.
“Shu-dow-a, Shu-bid-uck Habibti? Stani schway, Min fadlick, Shu-bit-
se-wee?” The minute she heard any words she knew, however poorly
used, she stopped crying. She thought the flight had been cancelled
entirely. She needed to be in El Paso for major medical treatment the
next day. I said, “No, we’re fine, you’ll get there, just later, who is
picking you up? Let’s call him.”
We called her son, I spoke with him in English. I told him I would
stay with his mother till we got on the plane and ride next to
her. She talked to him. Then we called her other sons just
for the fun of it. Then we called my dad and he and she spoke for a while
in Arabic and found out of course they had ten shared friends. Then I
thought just for the heck of it why not call some Palestinian poets I know
and let them chat with her? This all took up two hours.
She was laughing a lot by then. Telling of her life, patting my knee,
answering questions. She had pulled a sack of homemade mamool
cookies—little powdered sugar crumbly mounds stuffed with dates and
nuts—from her bag—and was offering them to all the women at the gate.
To my amazement, not a single woman declined one. It was like a
sacrament. The traveler from Argentina, the mom from California, the
lovely woman from Laredo—we were all covered with the same powdered
sugar. And smiling. There is no better cookie.
And then the airline broke out free apple juice from huge coolers and two
little girls from our flight ran around serving it and they
were covered with powdered sugar, too. And I noticed my new best friend—
by now we were holding hands—had a potted plant poking out of her bag,
some medicinal thing, with green furry leaves. Such an old country tradi-
tion. Always carry a plant. Always stay rooted to somewhere.
And I looked around that gate of late and weary ones and I thought, This
is the world I want to live in. The shared world. Not a single person in that
gate—once the crying of confusion stopped—seemed apprehensive about
any other person. They took the cookies. I wanted to hug all those other women, too.
This can still happen anywhere. Not everything is lost.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kAkb9C.
Poe Party rewatch [1/-]
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l3fuTB.
soonorlaterandbeforeyourveryeyes:
Radiohead – True Love Waits (New version – Live) HD
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k2wMiF.
Dear One Year Ago Me,
Oh honey. You don’t even know the meaning of “ridiculously excited” yet. Just wait. I know you don’t think this is possible right now, but the show is actually about a hundred times better than you think it’s going to be.
Love, Current Me, who is so far beyond “ridiculously excited” about Poe Party that I don’t even know how to describe it anymore
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k1UA6g.
Transdermal Celebration
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2l2pcok.
I’m amazed that the goblins in The Hobbit managed to recognize Orcrist and Glamdring on sight. That’s two swords from Gondolin, which have been lying around in some hoard since the First Age. The Third Age goblins must have a really good public education system.
Their social studies program is lacking but they have a really good module on History Of Things That Could Stab You.
At least some goblins/orcs can read and write (they leave graffiti among other things) and it literally says their names right on the swords. Orcrist means golbin cleaver. Glamdring–foe hammer.
Btw, anyone looking for a more sympathetic treatment of the orcs of Middle Earth should check out The Last Ringbearer.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k6i2BP.
British soldier lichen (Cladonia cristatella)
I’ve only ever (knowingly) seen these on tumblr. I’d love to see them in the world, though.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kZoJnL.
Sarah Jarrett (British, b. Norwich, England) – A Song For A Green World, 2012 iPhoneography
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jIuQuI.
Green Hairstreak butterflies (Callophrys rubi), Oxforshire and London, England, UK
photographs by Charles J. Sharpe CC
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jHkbAA.
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
– President Theodore Roosevelt
“The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.“
– George Orwell
“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and the government when it deserves it.“
– Mark Twain
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k1zI1N.
Barred Owl
The Arb, WI, 2-1-17
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kVeRLZ.
“Don’t worry about your body.
It isn’t as small as it once was,
but honestly, the world
needs more of you.
You look in the mirror
like you’ve done something wrong,
but you are perfect.
Anyone who says otherwise
is telling a lie
to make you feel weak.
And you know better.
You have survived every single day
for as long as
you’ve been alive.
You could spit fire
if you wanted.”
– Clementine von Radics, “A Poem For My Mother When She Doesn’t Feel Beautiful” (via over-the-rainbows)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kiUx7q.
It’s been a tough week for many of us, who have found our fears about the new administration confirmed. I know that I’ve felt overwhelmed, downtrodden, and discouraged many times in the past week. But tomorrow I’m going to volunteer training for an organization I care a lot about. I’m new to volunteering, as I’m new to a lot of activism. But in this national climate it’s become a necessity to get more involved in my community. It’s also been rewarding and healing for me personally. In addition to helping my community, volunteering helps me by forcing my to shut down my screens, make connections with new people, and see my direct impact on the world around me. So this week I encourage you to do some research, make a commitment, and reach out to an organization to volunteer.
* First, assess your availability. Determine how many hours you can commit in a week or month, and what days and times you have free. Determine the number of months you will be able to volunteer at one location. This information will be handy when you are seeking opportunities and connecting with volunteer coordinators.
* Consider what kind of organization you’d like to volunteer for. What issue concerns you the most? Which excites you the most? Women’s rights, immigration assistance, LGBTQ issues, environmental concerns? Look for organizations that align with your values and passions. Don’t be afraid to pick one thing. I’ve hesitated in the past because it’s been hard to choose one issue as the Most Important to me. That doesn’t help anyone. Choose something that interests you and dive in. If enough of us do that we’ll cover a lot of ground.
* Think about what you can offer. Do you have any special skills? Most of you reading this are social media savvy. How many of you knit? Can you program? Are you good with kids? Can you cook? Are you a good public speaker or good at organizing files or good at writing? Play to your strengths. Most importantly, choose something you enjoy. This will keep you committed.
* Do some research. A fantastic source for finding volunteer opportunities is Volunteer Match. You can filter by location, cause, and date. This is an incredible resource that was written a few years ago but has a lot of sound advice and links to different ongoing volunteer opportunities sorted by cause. I also recommend that you talk with some friends – I found my volunteer position by asking a very involved friend if she had any recommendations.
* Actually apply. It’s easy enough to do research, poke around a bit, and wander off without actually applying to anything. I am guilty of this myself. Once you send in an application or make a call, you are much more likely to follow through. Remember that it doesn’t have to be the perfect fit, the perfect organization, or the perfect cause. It’s volunteering – if you don’t like it you can find something else. Find an application, fill out a form, give your email, and submit it.
* Give it a chance. It takes time to warm up to something new. Volunteering is often a big commitment (although there are drop-in and occasional volunteer opportunities too!) Organizations rely on consistent volunteers. Give it some time to pan out, and if it doesn’t work for you don’t be afraid to try something else.
Quick link roundup of some national organizations that take volunteers (be sure to look at your local organizations too!):
ACLU
The Trevor Project
Red Cross
International Rescue Committee
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Sierra Club volunteer vacations
Planned Parenthood
Habitat for Humanity
Meals on Wheels
Humane Society
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kjbrmh.
“Get into the habit of telephoning your senators and House member at their local offices, especially if you live in a red state. Press your senators to ensure that prosecutors and judges are chosen for their independence—and that their independence is protected. Support laws to require the Treasury to release presidential tax returns if the president fails to do so voluntarily. Urge new laws to clarify that the Emoluments Clause applies to the president’s immediate family, and that it refers not merely to direct gifts from governments but to payments from government-affiliated enterprises as well. Demand an independent investigation by qualified professionals of the role of foreign intelligence services in the 2016 election—and the contacts, if any, between those services and American citizens. Express your support and sympathy for journalists attacked by social-media trolls, especially women in journalism, so often the preferred targets. Honor civil servants who are fired or forced to resign because they defied improper orders. Keep close watch for signs of the rise of a culture of official impunity, in which friends and supporters of power-holders are allowed to flout rules that bind everyone else.”
– David Frum, How to Build an Autocracy | The Atlantic (via sociolab)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k0NMZ7.