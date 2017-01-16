@windandwaterPosted by jbc on January 16th, 2017 at 7:33 am
INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (130/∞)
Lady with the Rose (Charlotte Louise Burckhardt) by John Singer Sargent, 1882
Red-headed Woodpecker
(Melanerpes erythrocephalus)
– photo by Mitch Van Beekum
Sandhill cranes, Somerset, NJ.
I saw these cranes recently.
I haven’t seen a sandhill crane in years. I need to get out more.
Pierre Mornet
fini california towhee
this makes me happy and sad at the same time
Freedom
Citizen scientists have been taking an annual ‘bird census’ for over a century | Public Radio International
As snow, wind and rain kept many of us cozy inside our homes this December, thousands of bird-watchers grabbed their binoculars and headed out for a day in the elements.
Theirs was no average bird-nerd-devotion: They were on a mission to count every bird they saw or heard, as part of the National Audubon Society’s 117th annual Christmas Bird Count.
The count, which begins every Dec. 14 and wraps every Jan. 5, is a census of local bird populations.
Taken at the end of the fall migration, the census provides a snapshot of “how many of which birds are where” — valuable data for scientists studying everything from climate change to the effects of West Nile virus. Results from this year’s tally are still pouring in, but last year, 77,000 birders recorded just under 59 million birds across the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean and Pacific Islands. The birds they counted represented roughly one-quarter of the world’s known bird species.
“The beauty of the [Christmas Bird Count] is that we really are getting a yardstick on everything that’s out there on a continental basis at the same time of year, and we can actually really track what’s happening over time with a lot of the species,” says Geoff LeBaron, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count director.
LeBaron explains that the Christmas Bird Count dates all the way back to 1900, when ornithologist Frank Chapman proposed counting birds over the holiday, rather than hunting them. In addition to collecting bird observation data, the count also tracks “effort data,” which helps scientists accurately interpret bird count results.
“So, in a year like this, where potentially, weather is impacting the number of people that are out there and how they can get around, [the count] is still valuable data because we’re tracking ‘birds per party hour,’” LeBaron says. “We can then sort of measure how much effort was expended to actually count all the birds that are tallied every year.”
My local count tallied 105 species this year, the third-highest total in the history of the count, partly thanks to a rare day of good weather. My group recorded 49 species, including the count’s only Great Cormorant.
Nice! We got more species in our count (while getting our butts kicked by the count up the road that tends to come in in the top 10 each year, even though it rained on them and didn’t on us), but we have a very unfair advantage over you of living in a warmer climate with a ton of habitat diversity in our circle.
in case you haven’t cried enough about the Obamas leaving the White House
THAT LAST GUY IS MY FRIEND HENRY OMG!
In It
“Let me tell you, this generation coming up — unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic — I’ve seen you in every corner of the country. You believe in a fair, and just, and inclusive America; you know that constant change has been America’s hallmark, that it’s not something to fear but something to embrace, you are willing to carry this hard work of democracy forward. You’ll soon outnumber any of us, and I believe as a result the future is in good hands.
My fellow Americans, it has been the honor of my life to serve you. I won’t stop; in fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my remaining days. But for now, whether you are young or whether you’re young at heart, I do have one final ask of you as your president — the same thing I asked when you took a chance on me eight years ago.
I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.”
INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (94/∞)
Blanche Marion Kay-Shuttleworth by Michele Gordigiani, 1876
I’M GOING TO CRY THIS IS SO REALISTIC
This is fun!
Reblog with your poor explanation!
I enter codes so that dudes with hammers can have help when they’re sick or old.
I break your electric stuff when you don’t want it no more.
I tap very loudly on my keyboard so insurance vendors can fight each other for big-ass client business.
Three different sets of people yell at me about three separate things they want implemented. I then yell at a different set of people to do what the other people want done. Then I travel to the place to make sure the people I yelled at did what I told them to so I don’t get yelled at again.
I make my money from a company who makes its money by taking the money earned by people who trust them with their money. I also run reports on who makes more money and where they put it. Money.
I run a team that makes people online feel like they need to click things for information. I then force them to consume extra things that they don’t want. I also spend a lot of time trying to not piss off very rich public figures with giant egos.
I use computers and mathematical equations that don’t make any sense to figure out how few people are needed to do a job so as little money is spent as possible
[♫ that’s the technology-being-use-to-exploit-workers-under-the-guise-of-efficiency raaaaagggg ♫]
I use my extensive knowledge of a particular product to put outdated system admins out of work
[♫ that’s the i’m-going-to-be-the-first-against-the-wall-when-the-proletariat-rises raaaaaag ♫]
(sorry for ripping you off david)
(sorry not sorry)
I encourage adults who act like children to act like adults.
I try to make online services make sense to mostly men who sell things really fast (currebt project).
I tell people where books are.
I make sure the machines that give off particles that might give you cancer give off the right amount of particles.
Also I know how magnets work?
I put dirty books and movies/CDs into piles. If they are very dirty or broken, I put them in a special pile of shame. I’m in grad school so I can take the piles of dirty books and give them to other people.
People who are bad with computers call me.
I stalk the wealthy.
I judge you based on your engagement ring.
I think about dead people’s clothes.
I take clothes off of people and put them in different clothes. Really fast.
I carry things back and forth from one place to another in an endless cycle.
I stare in consternation at computer code that does not work, occasionally tapping randomly at the keys before resuming my staring.
INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (135/∞)
Lady Agnew of Lochnaw by John Singer Sargent, 1892
BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW BILL CLINTON MOUTHES “THAT’S MY GIRL” CAN WE FUCKING TALK ABOUT THAT.
Listen, I voted for her, but in my heart I don’t know that I’ve had many moments of truly liking or admiring her. But this moment? This poise? This complete self-control (in a situation where sexist men would expect her to be falling apart)? I have never been prouder or more admiring of someone. I agree, Bill. That’s our girl.
lies:
If you zoom in you can see the trail of a bunny and what I think was probably either two coyotes or (my guess) the same coyote twice.
Snow is cool.
Upon further review the decision on the field is overturned; the OP’s tags indicate that this was taken in Poland. The “coyote” was almost certainly a dog (or two dogs). Half the distance to the goal line; still third down.
President Obama snorkeling off Midway Island.
Grand Canyon National Park.
Yellowstone National Park.
Yosemite National Park.
Acadia National Park. (Note his stone skipping technique is seriously flawed.)
Great Falls National Park.
One last dad joke.
