PERIOD DRAMA APPRECIATION WEEK 2022



↳ day 4 – favorite film: EMMA. (2020) dir. Autumn De Wilde

“I cannot make speeches, Emma…If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more. But you know what I am. You hear nothing but truth from me. I have blamed you, and lectured you, and you have borne it as no other woman in England would have borne it.”