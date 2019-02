icecreampizzer:

hey happy valentine’s day! Here are some Smol heist team valentines cards, because it’s about time I drew them! send ‘em to your friends if you wanna. thanks to @stars-in-the-guise-of-candles for some line suggestions! :D

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182815293466.

Tags: i mean, the shipwrecked fandom is the best fandom, it's not a contest, and I'm sure there are many other best fandoms out there, but the fact remains.