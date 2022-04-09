Yellow-headed Blackbird. A lifer for me on my first birding outing this migration season.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681093479411171328.
Tags: birds, congratulations!, yhbl.
