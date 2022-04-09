«

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681086216932900864.

Tags: Carpinteria Salt Marsh, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at 12:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.