USS Constitution’s main fighting top in action 1814, print by William Gilkerson.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681105076181499904.
Tags: egads.
USS Constitution’s main fighting top in action 1814, print by William Gilkerson.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681105076181499904.
Tags: egads.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at 5:47 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.