cazort: spacedewey: goawfma: it was also supposed to be…

it was also supposed to be temporary 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests correcting mercenary post 9/11 power grab

this is something conservatives could get behind. removing a federal agency. decreasing the size and power of the federal government. cutting spending.

people who call themselves “conservatives” today often aren’t really conservative.

people who call themselves “conservatives” today are fascists.

not hyperbole. just where we are.

