seatrench: Cape Petrels (source)
Cape Petrels
(source)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190781540145.
Tags: birds, is a thing, flight characteristics of pelagics, allow me to talk to you about dynamic soaring.
Cape Petrels
(source)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190781540145.
Tags: birds, is a thing, flight characteristics of pelagics, allow me to talk to you about dynamic soaring.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 6:22 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.