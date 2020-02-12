Bianca Cook is heading a New Zealand-based Volvo 65 campaign for the next edition of The Ocean Race! Check the link for video of her being visibly stoked while taking delivery of the boat, last edition’s TTTOP. She talks about the emotion of seeing the boat for the first time since the conclusion of the last race.

https://livesaildie.com/nz-ocean-racing-the-vo65-arrives-in-auckland/

Throwback: watch video of her having an inadvertent life vest inflation after being washed off the stack by a wave in Leg 2 of the last race, and sending an adorable message to her mum – “It’s okay! I was clipped in.”

https://twitter.com/theoceanrace/status/927437762013392896

