Reblog this with a photo of a bird that’s very common where you live.

curlyhair-kid:

A bird that’s so common that it’s almost not “special” to see anymore. I want to share “common” birds with other people, and show everyone that some birds that are normal to others, might be rare or beautiful to people in another part of the world who don’t get to see them! So no matter where you are in the world, go ahead and add a picture of a common bird in your area! And add it’s name as well, if you know it. :D

I’ll start! I’m in Ohio, and we have tons of American robins here.