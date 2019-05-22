americasgreatoutdoors:

This spring promises to be a good season for wildflowers with ample rain and mountain snowfall across most of the west. The bloom is already starting in Southern California and Arizona and will begin moving northward and higher in elevation as spring progresses. These pink sand verbena are currently carpeting sections of Mecca Hills Wilderness near Palm Springs, California. Wildflower blooms can be very site-specific and short-lived in any particular location. A delicate resource, please remember to take only pictures and don’t trample the plants. Photo by Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185062370250.