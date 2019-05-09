that-crazy-scorpio-man:

Ruby-crowned kinglet (Regulus calendula)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184765535990.

Tags: birds, like, and in conclusion, but this, but it's there, rcki, again with the unconventional composition, center frame, negative space, i'm assuming uncropped?, i would totally have felt like I needed to crop that tightly, put a nice big rcki at a rule-of-thirds intersection, on the right b/c you want it to have room to fly, and probably the upper right, because I dunno, it just seems like the obvious conventional choice, this is actually the experience, this is birdwatching, before you raise the bins, or through the bins but at a bird that's distant, it's a little bird in its environment, it's all olive and gray and brown, until the bird disappears, you can find it, and then you appreciate it even more, , when you could be birdwatching?.