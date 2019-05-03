hiimlesphotos:

Mating Dance

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184624675191.

Tags: birds, and in conclusion, alhu, it's an amazing shot, those both appear to be females, hence it's unlikely the pictured behavior is literally a mating dance, though the females do defend a territory, which is part of their child-rearing strategy, so that's at least mating-adjacent behavior, i'm probably taking the caption way too seriously, this is a great photo, and allen's hummingbirds are great birds.