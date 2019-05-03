« rudolfvlcek: Lichen Šumava national park, Czech republic
Yellow-breasted Chat (Icteria virens)Carpinteria Creek,… »

hiimlesphotos: Mating Dance

hiimlesphotos:

Mating Dance

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184624675191.

Tags: birds, and in conclusion, alhu, it's an amazing shot, those both appear to be females, hence it's unlikely the pictured behavior is literally a mating dance, though the females do defend a territory, which is part of their child-rearing strategy, so that's at least mating-adjacent behavior, i'm probably taking the caption way too seriously, this is a great photo, and allen's hummingbirds are great birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at 9:52 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.