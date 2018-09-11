awkwardtypo: Ruddy Turnstone (Arenaria interpres) #298There’d…

awkwardtypo:

Ruddy Turnstone (Arenaria interpres)

#298

There’d been a few reports from Campus Point at UCSB over the last few weeks about a Ruddy Turnstone mixed in with the Black Turnstones we normally get. I saw that the tide was fairly low as I was driving back from seeing the Tennessee Warbler at Refugio, so I thought I’d give it a try.

It was right there, just where it was supposed to be, still hanging out with the Black Turnstones. Yeah!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177981292911.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, rutu.