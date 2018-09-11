laurenzbaars:

Tennessee Warbler at Lesser Slave Lake park Laurenz Baars

#297

Peter S. had one at Refugio State Beach yesterday, so I headed up there at first light to see if it would still be around. And it was! It popped down and took a bath in the creek right in front of me just as I was about to call it a day and head back. I love it when that happens. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177981247111.

Tags: birds, PJH, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, tewa.