« mostlythemarsh: For the birds now
awkwardtypo: Ruddy Turnstone (Arenaria interpres) #298There’d… »

laurenzbaars: Tennessee Warbler at Lesser Slave Lake…

laurenzbaars:

Tennessee Warbler at Lesser Slave Lake park

Laurenz Baars

#297

Peter S. had one at Refugio State Beach yesterday, so I headed up there at first light to see if it would still be around. And it was! It popped down and took a bath in the creek right in front of me just as I was about to call it a day and head back. I love it when that happens. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177981247111.

Tags: birds, PJH, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, tewa.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 at 10:22 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.