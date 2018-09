a-solitary-sea-rover:

noaasanctuaries: What do you think these pigeon guillemots in Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary are talking about? (Photo: Sara Heintzelman/NOAA) [Image description: Two small black-and-white birds sit on the ocean surface facing one another with their beaks open.] @lies

