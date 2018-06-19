« falseknees:Be yourself
livesunique:Reliance & Shamrock III,  Lujac Desautel… »

Retrospective on Leg 10 from Brunel.

Retrospective on Leg 10 from Brunel.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175049665721.

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, team brunel, tied for the lead with one leg to go.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at 11:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.