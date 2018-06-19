« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

falseknees:Be yourself

falseknees:

Be yourself

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175043622157.

Tags: birds, trbl, rwbl, i love that this comic has both species, having spent some effort to add the trbls to my year list, i now feel a jolt of happiness whenever i see them.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at 7:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.