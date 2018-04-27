« Do you think that by the time the race ends, you will have enough videos to make a VOR “FRIENDS” intro parody?

a-solitary-sea-rover:Drone shot of Team Brunel underway. Sam…

a-solitary-sea-rover:

Drone shot of Team Brunel underway.

Sam showing off. Here’s the youtube version:

Probably just a me thing, but I kind of wish he’d used the actual audio rather than dubbing in the soothing sound of the sea. I mean, I like this version fine. I just wish I could be right there with the actual whiny drone noise. But I understand why they rarely leave it in.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173365869456.

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, sam greenfield, drone, not sure if he's my favorite obr, it's a very competitive field, but he's right up there.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 2:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.