a-solitary-sea-rover:Drone shot of Team Brunel underway. Sam…

Sam showing off. Here’s the youtube version:

Probably just a me thing, but I kind of wish he’d used the actual audio rather than dubbing in the soothing sound of the sea. I mean, I like this version fine. I just wish I could be right there with the actual whiny drone noise. But I understand why they rarely leave it in.

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, sam greenfield, drone, not sure if he's my favorite obr, it's a very competitive field, but he's right up there.