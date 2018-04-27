mugsandpugs:

roguewarboy: mugsandpugs: roguewarboy: a-study-in-warboys: floatingpuppy: Love how these repair boys in the background all have this ’????’ look Did that one war boy use that flip so he could safely land right side up or to look cool? He’s now my favourite. OMG I AM SO GLAD THIS IS GIFFED. i just watched this again, and noticed the same damned thing tonight.

also the Boy doing the somersault over the car. *swooooooon* Specifically to look cool. ….i can’t stop watching this. DID THE FIRST WAR BOY FOLLOWING MAX JUST FALL UNGRACEFULLY TO THE FLOOR DID HE EVEN GET BACK UP?!

GUYS I think we found Death Death

It has come to my attention that I haven’t posted Fury Road content in forever. Reblogging myself because someone liked this and reminded me that it existed.

Please note that in this clip all of the following happens:

Max vaults over the car and barely escapes being caught by War Boy #1 (Death Death).

Death Death reaches for Max, misses, and falls as a result. He does not get up. Presumably he gets trampled by all subsequent warboys. Small piece of throwaway visual storytelling as to the “live fast/die young/anything for the glory of the Immortan” war boy culture.

War Boy #2 appears to reach for Death Death but ends up slapping the roof of the car instead, maintaining his balance and propelling him forward.

War Boy #3 does an artful somersault over the car.

War Boy #4 does an artful slide across the car.

War Boy #5 does a clever vault with his legs going over the hood, saving time and energy.

War Boy #6 is just coming into view; we’ll never know what he did but I bet it was cool.

War Boy #7 watches from the left.

War Boy #8 watches from the right, and looks at War Boy #7: “Should we do something?” He appears to be installing a new engine in…

…the Interceptor, Max’s car, showing how nothing goes to waste in the Wasteland.

Note also how the sense of frenetic energy is enhanced by the camera pushing in and out. All this in a three-second shot. And it’s crystal clear what’s happening thanks to George Miller’s and John Seale’s center-target framing and Margret Sixel’s editing.

Fury Road was nominated for ten Oscars. It won six. It should have won the other four.

