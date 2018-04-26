debunkshy: Palm Warbler Honeenum Pond, WI #252I went to the…

debunkshy:

Palm Warbler Honeenum Pond, WI

#252

I went to the Carpinteria Bluffs this morning and had a grand time, topped off by my first-this-year (and second ever) Palm Warbler. I saw one at the Greenwell Preserve last fall when I was scouting for the upcoming Christmas Count, but this one today was in its breeding plumage and much spiffier looking, with crisp streaking below, a yellow throat, and a rufous crown.

Peter Gaede saw a Palm Warbler in pretty much this same spot on January 5 for our Christmas Count, which led Eric Culbertson to wonder if the bird I saw today is the same bird, having overwintered there, or a different bird, having wandered in as a spring vagrant. Who knows? (Well, the warbler in question presumably knows.)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173331077606.

Tags: birds, PJH, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, pawa.