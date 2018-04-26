The American Coots are breeding at Lake Los Carneros; people out there to look for the Least Bittern have been seeing their babies. (Meanwhile, the coots have pulled their annual disappearing act at the Carpinteria Salt Marsh, which according to eBird tends to become coot-less around this time each year for a few months, I’m guessing because it’s not suitable for rearing young.)

A local birdwatcher posted this video shot at Lake Los Carneros today, and I wanted to share it with @anonsally, who has a soft spot for coots.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173331421976.

Tags: birds, amco, american coot, lake los carneros.