anthropocenesketchbook: The last of the animals for the dunes…

The last of the animals for the dunes habitat section of the ecosystem panel for @landconservancyslo. The beetle and horned lizard were especially fun! #blacklakecanyon #landconservancyslo #wip #ecosystem #duneshabitat #northernleglesslizard #anniellapulchra #anniellapulchrapulchra #osoflacorobberfly #ablautusschlingeri #globosedunebeetle #coelusglobosus #blainvilleshornedlizard #phrynosomablainvillii

Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, globose dune beetles are so cool, ive followed their little furrows, and tried to find the living beetle at the end, i haven’t succeeded yet, i should try again, and really commit.