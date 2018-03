sunwendyrain:

Black and White Warbler

#218. A male, creeping along the limbs of a big sycamore this morning at the 8th Street footbridge, right where Eve reported it before the storm. Yeah!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172174953781.

Tags: birds, PJH, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, baww.