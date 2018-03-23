« mostlythemarsh:Storm Warningc

tumblekai: They call its family the iron-hearted myrtles. 

tumblekai:

They call its family the iron-hearted myrtles. 

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172171053935.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at 7:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.