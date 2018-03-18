lies:

Two kinds of people. :-) Source

Before the start of the 2014/15 edition of the race. Stacey and Sophie are both competing again in this edition.

Stacey is aboard Vestas 11th Hour Racing, now returned to the race after retiring from Leg 4 and missing Legs 5 and 6 due to the collision and fatality they were involved in during the approach to Hong Kong. They are currently ranked 5th overall, and are in 6th on the live Leg 7 tracker as the boats head south along the coast of New Zealand.

Sophie is aboard MAPRE, currently ranked 1st overall and leading the fleet on Leg 7.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171997822076.

