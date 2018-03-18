renatagrieco:

August 26, 2017 – Bonaparte’s Gull (Chroicocephalus philadelphia) These small gulls breed in Canada and Alaska, migrating through much of the United States to winter in parts of the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. They eat small fish and large invertebrates, often catching insects in flight during the breeding season. Unlike most gulls, they frequently nest in trees, building open cup-shaped nests from branches, twigs, bark, moss, grasses, and lichens. Both parents probably incubate the eggs and feed the chicks.

#213

We saw 5 of them on the return from the pelagic trip on March 10. At first we thought they were in Ventura County, but subsequent analysis by Peter Gaede showed they were west of the line. SBA FTW! 😀

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171998126531.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, bogu, santa barbara county year list.