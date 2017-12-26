kaiyves replied to your post “Dipped on the oriole this afternoon. Trying again tomorrow.” You ATE…
kaiyves replied to your post “Dipped on the oriole this afternoon. Trying again tomorrow.”
You ATE an oriole?!?! ;-)
anonsally replied to your post “Dipped on the oriole this afternoon. Trying again tomorrow.”
Good luck! (but what does this mean?)
I guess it’s only fairly recently, and only around fairly hard-core birdwatchers, that I’ve heard the phrase “dipped” used this way. It means to try to see a particular reported rarity, but come up empty.
I dipped on the Orchard Oriole again today. But someone else saw him, so he’s still around.
A Nashville Warbler has also seen several times in the same spot.
And a short distance away people have been consistently seeing a Blackburnian Warbler…
…and a Swamp Sparrow.
All of those would be great if we could get them for the count. Ten more days…
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BSIkCa.
Tags: birds, closer..., anonsally, christmas bird count, kaiyves.