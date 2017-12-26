« kaiyves replied to your post “Dipped on the oriole this afternoon. Trying again tomorrow.” You ATE…

dream-nectar:The full rotation of the Moon as seen by NASA’s…

dream-nectar:

The full rotation of the Moon as seen by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BWyQ9a.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 at 6:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.