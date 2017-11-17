All shook up:

Dongfeng Race Team Onboard Reporter Jérémie Lecaudey describes how his crewmates differ in their behavior when taking the helm:

It took me a while to understand that Pascal was driving, his body against the stack of sails, one of these stylish positions that some drivers end up having. Stu puts one of his hand upside down, Charles drives like a cowboy on a big truck, Daryl… looks like he’s driving his own car really… he’ll talk to you in 30 + knots and still follow your conversation as if nothing was happening when you’re s*** scared, every wave stopping the boat from gliding perfectly on the ocean unlike tonight, the boat smoothly follows the waves and gain speed up to 20 knots in the gusts.

Daryl’s average when I look at the polar percentage is always around 105, surely one of the best but what the hell, Jeremie, Carolijn, Jackson, they are all the best at it anyway…