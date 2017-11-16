lies: Then Freya stirred and spoke with a clear voice, indeed…

« quickthreebeers:Why is it that the birds with “least” in their…

Then Freya stirred and spoke with a clear voice, indeed with a voice clearer and more powerful than Samuela had ever heard her use, and it rose above the throb and turmoil of Mount Doom, ringing in the roof and walls.

‘I have come,’ she said. ‘But I do not choose now to do what I came to do. I will not do this deed. The Ring is mine!’ And suddenly, as she set it on her finger, she vanished from Samuela’s sight.

– LOTR genderswap with Mary Kate Wiles

You know, Amazon could just do this. That’d be 100% okay with me.

