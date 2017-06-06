roxymoron101: shipwreckedcomedy: Cliff Calloway, suave star of…

« madfilmstudent: Music’s the only thing that makes sense…
Cliff Calloway, suave star of the silver screen.

We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Tom DeTrinis to The Case of the Guilded Lily as movie star Cliff Calloway!

You probably know Tom from his appearances on Community, 90210, his successful theatre group 30 Minute Musicals, and of course, as Oscar Wilde in Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party. Welcome back, Tom!

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW ON KICKSTARTER!

AHHHHHHHHHHHH

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, internal screaming, external screaming, just generalized screaming.

