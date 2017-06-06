shipwreckedcomedy:

1939, Los Angeles. A young starlet is in trouble. What will it take for a private eye and a junior reporter to crack the case?

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW LIVE ON KICKSTARTER!

Shipwrecked Comedy has got a hot take on a cold case, see? It’s a classic Hollywood whodunit, but private dick Ford Phillips can’t solve it without your help! A young starlet is in trouble. What gives with her suspicious co-star? Will that sultry lounge singer be singing to the coppers? How deep does this rabbit hole go? We got plenty of questions, but we only get the answers if we hit our Kickstarter goal, see? And if we don’t, we’ll have to pack up our hat boxes and get out while the getting’s good.

We’re so excited to embark on a new journey this summer as we crowdfund a noir short film that we’ll premiere at Buffer Festival in the fall! There’s a lot more mystery to uncover, and we’re so excited to share it with you. What are you waiting for? Drop a dime to solve the crime!

http://ift.tt/2szPVx4