madfilmstudent:

Music’s the only thing that makes sense anymore, man. Play it loud enough, it keeps the demons at bay. Across the Universe (2007) dir. Julie Taymor

Tags: i mean, I understand that there are people who consider this a bad movie, I understand that that is a thing, I completely do not understand how they think that, b/c this movie is a masterpiece.