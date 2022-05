muppethole:

big believer in spinning yarns. i think it’s good and correct to tell a tall tale at a campfire. to get creative with your nonfiction at a party. to reel in that big fish with your friend late at night in the kitchen. our self-mythologies can be as real as we want them to be and i don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/684570415918678016.

Tags: 2359, spinning yarns.