iheartvelma:

nealashitposts:

Doing research for a thing everyone reblog or reply and tell me what you would do with your time if you didn’t have to work. Like if you suddenly got enough passive income to live a comfortable middle class life and you didn’t have to do a single thing to get it, what would you do all day? 

If you think your answer is embaraseing anon it to me.

I’d pursue acting and music more seriously, and go to museums and take pictures and walk a lot more.

birbs

