It’s spring and we all know what that means. That’s right—the goddamned scrub jays are back.

California Smug Jerk

Common Name: California Scrub Jay (formerly Western Scrub Jay)

Due to climate change, this smug son of a bitch has expanded its range from California up the western coast of the U.S. into Washington State, and is now regularly disturbing the peace in my back yard with its fucking loud, harsh call.

It used to be called the Western Scrub Jay, but some scientists got bored and decided to divide them into two separate species (California Scrub Jays in coastal areas, and Woodhouse’s Scrub Jays in the interior). Both are still smug fucks.

Bird Region: North America. West Coast. Definitely in the author’s trees.

