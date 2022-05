stranger-nature:

I finally landed my first ever field bio job. I’m conducting bird point counts this summer in the National Capital Region of National Parks for their Inventory and Monitoring program. The hikes are rough on my out of shape muscles but I feel myself getting stronger every day. Plus, the scenery is gorgeous and I’ve seen some great birds!

