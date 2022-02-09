Oh, Lizzy! I’m so happy! It is too much! It is too much! Why can’t everyone be as happy as I am?
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (1995) | requested by anonymous
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675725880924979200.
