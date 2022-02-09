«
hi! so i saw your post about how youre the oldest person here and i want to ask you what’s your earliest memory? »

prideandprejudice:

Oh, Lizzy! I’m so happy! It is too much! It is too much! Why can’t everyone be as happy as I am? 

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (1995) | requested by anonymous

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675725880924979200.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at 12:47 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.