anonsally:

sorry folks, this is turning into a birdwatching blog… Yesterday I had to go to San Francisco, so I took advantage of the opportunity to squeeze in an hour and a half of birdwatching in Salesforce Park.

Sooty fox sparrows absolutely make it as far south as you. They make it as far south as me! Second while I check the NatGeo field guide. I don’t like its illustrations as much as Sibley’s, and so I only rarely consult it, but it is hands down the best at laying out geographic boundaries of subspecies, which Sibley treats only vaguely.

Okay. Here you go:

So the breeding ranges are separate, but you’ve definitely got Sooties in winter. And yeah, what you describe certainly sounds good for fox sparrow.

I’m so glad you’re enjoying the new binoculars! And while I can’t speak for the rest of your followers, I’m a big fan of your birdwatching content.

