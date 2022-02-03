noaasanctuaries:

Gull on official business watching over the sanctuary. Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary protects 1,470 square miles of ocean waters around the Northern Channel Islands: Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara islands. A special place for endangered species, sensitive habitats, historic shipwrecks, and cultural resources, the sanctuary provides protection through research, education, conservation, and stewardship. Learn more: https://channelislands.noaa.gov/. (Photo: Claire Fackler/NOAA. Image description: A gull resting on a wooden post with a boat in the background by steep cliffs.)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675204935288274944.

Tags: birds, wegu?, fun fact: I have anchored my own boat near that cove, just the other side of those rocks in the distance, p sure I've climbed that ladder, b/c I believe this is scorpion anch at santa cruz, need to go back, actually i've got a ticket in march to do the scrub-jay pelagic trip, which is the trip island packers runs every spring, so dumbass birdwatchers, who really need their year and/or life list to include north america's, only island endemic species, can go there and see the island scrub jays.