«

moxyphinx:

from the fools
who’d pay less at home
drinking coffee
light
and dark

Tick Tick… Boom! (2021)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673661042720686080.

Tags: obv, this number was my favorite part.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, January 17th, 2022 at 1:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.