Matthias Schoenaerts as Gabriel Oak
FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD (2015)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673642157705494528.
Matthias Schoenaerts as Gabriel Oak
FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD (2015)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673642157705494528.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, January 17th, 2022 at 8:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.