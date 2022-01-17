lies:
Listen/purchase: Go OutSide by SPC ECO
This album was recorded between June 20 – July 14 2021
All songs were recorded with Ableton Live 11
The track listing is a chronological order of the time they were written and recorded to accentuate and keep the ebb and flow of the songs as they developed, some might say it’s an art thing. Rose sang all of the vocals in one day on Sunday 4th of July 2021
This recording is part of the SPC ECO 2021 monthly series. All copyrights reserved and owned by SPC ECO – BOFC Music
Original image taken from lesphotoscarrees.tumblr.com
Rendered by Pixel Dust
All songs registered PPLUK – PRS
Times Like These
released July 16, 2021
Tags: 2359, for my departed friend, who loved to go outside.