unidonkey:

May I interest you with some lovely details in Encanto’s costume designs?

Brought to you by the Art of Encanto book

First off my darling Luisa. I’m obsessed.

I love her clothes in the movie and I’m so happy they went with that look but also I…

I love her your honor.

Anyway, I am also OBSESSED with the details they give us about Felix’s shirt I mean

“Embroidery direction” are you kidding me. Also all the cultural references in this movie. Love.

Shoutout to Dolores and Agustin. We adore his socks. Also the hair design deserves it’s own post.

Just… HER

Only 10 pictures tumblr that’s not enough anyway here’s a quick Isabela & Mirabel

This movie is a work of art