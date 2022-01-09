«
gothmisspiggy:

trans-xianxian:

had a dream last night that the new tumblr discourse was whether or not people deserved their urls and people were getting callouts and anon hate like “I can’t believe you have x in your url when I never see you actually post about them it’s pretty messed up that you’re taking that url away from other people who actually deserve it :/”

This was genuine discourse in 2012 you guys need to remember your history

