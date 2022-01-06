I used to think the same thing (that I couldn’t afford a dedicated DSLR with a big lens, so why bother?), but over the last few years I’ve changed my thinking (obviously). These days I carry a bridge camera (a Sony RX10 Mark IV) whenever I’m actively birding , and if I’m being honest I probably go to it sooner than I should, sometimes even before the binoculars.

It’s a tricky question, and every situation is different. If I see a “good” bird (i.e., one that’s unusual, where I know or suspect I’m going to want to document it) I have to decide: use my bins, which will give me the best view now, or go for the photo, which will give me a relatively poor view now but with a chance for a photo I can study and share later. If it’s a (potentially) rare bird flitting around in foliage I might just get one brief identifiable glimpse. Looking through the binoculars improves the chances I’ll get that glimpse; going for the photo is harder, but with a higher payoff in terms of having documentation if I’m successful.

But back to your actual question. Yes, there are a lot of options short of a good camera + big lens that are worth considering. Bridge cameras like the one I use are kind of in the middle; my Sony weighs 2.4 pounds, is bulky enough that it’s not going in my pocket, and it cost what for me was a fair amount, though still a lot less than a high-end setup.

For someone who isn’t sure they want to incur that amount of expense and hassle, the “compact superzoom” option I was talking about with @anonsally makes a lot of sense, I think. I don’t have one myself, though I see other birders pulling them out, and they’re certainly a big step up from a cellphone camera. I might think about getting one just so I can literally always have it in my pocket.

Here’s a writeup of a number of those. They’re pocket-sized, weigh about 5-10 ounces, and range in price from about $200 – $300.

http://www.2cameraguys.com/best-compact-superzoom-cameras-2022.htm

Like I was saying before, everyone watches birds for their own reasons. For some people the complications of trying to get photos is going to detract from the fun. But I get a lot out of it. It has taught me a lot about the finer points of identification. It makes me happy to have those records of the birds I’ve seen, and to know I’m contributing valuable community science data.

