Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/671596184426758145.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, rincon island, we got permission to go count birds there, it's 3/4 of a mile off the coast at mussel shoals, you drive out to it on a wooden causeway, and there are pelicans, so many pelicans.