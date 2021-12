Thanks! The moon did most of the work. 🙂

I was giving the Northern Waterthrush that has been seen along Carpinteria Creek a chance to show up (which it didn’t), and as it was getting dark I walked back to my car and saw the moon rising over the Santa Ynez Mountains.

I took two shots, one exposed for the moon and one exposed for the trees that framed it. Here are the uncropped images:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/671602402147909632.